Marvel's Shang-Chi: New Trailer Surprises Fans With Familiar MCU Character Appearance

Marvel Studios is feverishly preparing for its long-awaited return to theaters, which will include the MCU's first-ever September release with Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel's Master of Martial Arts is set to make his big-screen debut, which will give an exciting level of depth to a world never seen before in Marvel's movies.

While fans have seen plenty of plot teases through toy leaks and merchandise listings, only one full trailer for the MCU's 25th movie has debuted to the public.

This trailer came on Simu Liu's 31st birthday in April, giving hints toward the titular hero's dark backstory with his father, the Mandarin, and the shady business he's been up to for years. With just over two months remaining until the movie releases, and with Black Widow coming in just over two weeks, promotional material is sure to pick up in volume in the near future.

Tonight excitingly brings something new upon which fans can feast their eyes in another team-up for Marvel Studios with ESPN.

SHANG-CHI GETS A NEW TRAILER

During NBA Countdown before Game 3 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals on ESPN, Marvel Studios released the second full trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The full trailer can be seen below:

Most notably, the final scene in the trailer showed the return of The Abomination from The Incredible Hulk, who is battling none other than sorcereor Wong in a superpowered cage fight.

Marvel

DRAGONS, ABOMINATION, OH MY!

While the initial trailer for Shang-Chi teased the general feel of the MCU’s next new solo hero, this one shocked the world with some thrilling reveals. This came right from the start with a stunning gold Marvel Logo surrounded by the movie’s titular mystical weapon.

Fans saw the first glimpse at just how powerful the Ten Rings really are as the Mandarin put them to use, showing off the usual top-notch special effects that are present through the years.

Marvel

Additionally, Simu Liu showed off more of his incredible skills as a martial artist against the Death Dealer and dozens of other highly skilled fighters. It’s clear that the powers in this movie will be unlike anything the MCU has brought to life.

This movie will hold nothing back in terms of Chinese culture and heritage, as the trailer showed a full-blown dragon facing the titular hero underwater. This looks to be the Great Protector, as seen in toy leaks, and it will be fun to find out more about how this character joins the fray.

In classic Marvel fashion, the trailer finished with the big reveal of Tim Roth’s Abomination making his first appearance since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, undoubtedly bringing cheers across the globe!

Marvel President Kevin Feige confirmed his return in She-Hulk at Disney Investor Day, but this reveal still comes as something special nonetheless. Seeing this behemoth possibly fight Shang-Chi should be one of the highlights of this film after 13 long years in the shadows.

There's even a potential appearance by Benedict Wong's Wong from Doctor Strange in that very fight with Abomination. Could this mean a potential crossover in the works already? It's an exciting notion regardless.

All in all, this trailer brings a wealth of excitement and makes the wait for the movie feel even longer than before.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.