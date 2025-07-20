Wednesday Season 2 Just Revealed Its New Romantic Interest (Photo)

Wednesday is introducing a new heartthrob character which may challenge Jenna Ortega's previous comments about love interests in Season 2. The first season of Netflix's young adult The Addams Family reimagining saw Ortega's titular character get caught up in a romance with fellow Nevermore Academy student Tyler (Hunter Doohan). Following Tyler's reveal as the Hyde in Season 1's finale, their romance is more or less out of the picture in Season 2, but a new character may arrive to fill that void.

Netflix has confirmed that Noah B. Taylor's new Wednesday character Bruno will be a "heartthrob" in Season 2. The streamer described Bruno as the newest wolf pack member at Nevermore Academy, who has roots in the Philippines. Bruno is also described as Nevemore's newest heartthrob and as having a "brooding intensity." Bruno will be one of the werewolves at Nevermore, one of several major groups at the school, alongside vampires and sirens.

Netflix

Introducing a new heartthrob in Wednesday Season 2 comes as a surprise after Ortega maintained that the new season would remove "any romantic love interest for Wednesday." Ortega has added a producing role to her plate alongside being the series' lead for Season 2, and she said in a Variety interview in 2023 that they would prioritize "the horror aspect" in the new season rather than romance.

"We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Ortega had previously said that she was not sold on the love triangle between Wednesday, Tyler, and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) in Season 1. Now, as a producer on Season 2, one of Ortega's requests is seemingly to avoid any more romantic entanglements for Wednesday.

Trailers for Wednesday Season 2 have already teased a new mystery for the character to solve (and several sinister villains to face). Her prophetic visions spell doom for her best friend, Enid (Emma Myers), and she also has to juggle family commitments as the Addams come to stay at Nevermore. Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts on Netflix on August 6 and September 3.

Will Bruno Be a Love Interest for Wednesday (or Someone Else)?

With Wednesday already juggling enough in Season 2 and Ortega's comments that her character would not have a love interest this season, the question remains of who Bruno may become a potential suitor for.

A more likely choice is that Bruno may compete for the affections of Wednesday's bestie, and fellow wolf pack member, Enid. In Season 1, Enid became romantically involved with Ajax (Georgie Farmer), a Gorgon at Nevermore. Farmer is a confirmed cast member for Season 2; however, Netflix hints at some trouble in paradise for Enid and Ajax. The two have apparently spent the summer apart, and Enid is "figuring out" whether Ajax is still the one for her:

In Season 1, [Ajax] won the heart of Enid. But, after a summer apart, she’s figuring out if Ajax still makes her heart flutter — or if her emotions have turned to stone.

With the introduction of Bruno in Season 2, this new heartthrob may be the one who causes Enid to question her relationship with Ajax. Now that Ortega is moving the romantic storylines away from Wednesday, the love triangle could fall on Enid instead, with both Bruno and Ajax vying for her heart.