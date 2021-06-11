Marvel's Shang-Chi: New Image Teases Kung-Fu Training

Marvel Studios is less than a month away from its glorious return to theaters, already bringing increasing levels of success with each new Disney+ exclusive to release. With Loki already coming to rave reviews and becoming the most-watched MCU Disney+ premiere yet, four big-time movies are waiting in the wings to expand on the MCU's narrative.

The first new story of this group comes in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for which Marvel debuted the first teaser trailer to celebrate star Simu Liu's birthday in April.

Much of this movie's plot is still under wraps, although rumors and reports have pointed to fans being in for some of the best action sequences in MCU history. The mystical world of martial arts is going to be explored through the eyes of Shang-Chi and Tony Leung's Mandarin, giving MCU fans a glimpse at a new dimension of the Marvel universe.

With MCU movies on their way back to theaters in the coming weeks, Disney and Marvel are amping up promotional material with a new image from the film.

A NEW LOOK AT SHANG-CHI

Disney released a new official still image from Marvel Studio's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which is set to release in theaters on September 3, 2021.

Marvel Studios

The image features Simu Liu's titular hero with his hand on the post of what is most likely the studio in China where he trained to be a warrior.

A FAMILIAR MCU IMAGE

Marvel Studios

While this image is one that fans have seen in another form, it still gives a gentle and serene look at the MCU's newest hero.

Shang-Chi was seen revisiting this post at the beginning of the movie's initial trailer before later punching it. The trailer also showcased a young Shang-Chi punching the post repeatedly with the Death Dealer and his father, The Mandarin, as he built the strength in his fists to take on his future enemies.

With much of this plot still a mystery, it will be interesting to find out both where this scene comes into play in the movie and what circumstances bring Shang-Chi back to this location after years away.

The debut trailer confirmed that Simu Liu's first MCU solo movie will give plenty of looks into the hero's past as fans dive into his superhero origin story. There's a sense that this post will play a particularly important role in his upbringing, and the MCU world is eagerly anticipating finding out more details.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.