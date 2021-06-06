Marvel Reveals New Shang-Chi Action Scene For Theatrical Trailer

Following Black Widow's release in July, the next movie Marvel fans have to look forward to is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi will introduce a brand-new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Simu Liu in the titular role. It will also mark the first martial arts-style movie in the MCU, bringing a whole new flavor to the franchise.

Marvel Studios has already released the first official trailer for Shang-Chi which shows off some of the insane fighting sequences fans can expect. While the official press circuit hasn't started, yet it appears the trailer for Shang-Chi is starting to pop up in cinemas with some new scenes.

NEW SHANG-CHI SCENE SHOWS UP IN THEATRICAL TRAILER

Marvel Studios

Fans have reported seeing a new, extended version of the Shang-Chi trailer in cinemas. This theatrical trailer appears to include a different cut of one of the flashback fight scenes featuring a young Shang-Chi training with the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios

The new footage can be seen in the clip below, thanks to @ShangChiBR on Twitter.

Uma nova cena de #ShangChi está sendo exibida nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/uhpYaCUxnp — Shang-Chi Brasil (@ShangChiBR) June 6, 2021

SHANG-CHI HAS GOT SOME MOVES

The changes to this new Shang-Chi scene are very subtle, but this latest version shows off some more fighting moves from our hero, including an impressive spinning kick. It also removes a close-up shot from the same battle that shows young Shang-Chi holding a knife to one of his enemy's throats.

Based on the trailer it looks like audiences will witness the origins of Shang-Chi from when he was trained as a young boy all the way through to his rise to become a martial arts superhero. This particular fight scene from the trailer shows that Shang-Chi has been a formidable and ruthless fighter from a very early age after going through training with the Ten Rings.

As marketing for the Shang-Chi ramps up ahead of its September release date there's sure to be plenty of new footage like this coming to screens soon.