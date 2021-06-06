Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Reveals New Shang-Chi Action Scene For Theatrical Trailer

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Simu Liu Background
By Lauren Rouse Posted:

Following Black Widow's release in July, the next movie Marvel fans have to look forward to is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi will introduce a brand-new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Simu Liu in the titular role. It will also mark the first martial arts-style movie in the MCU, bringing a whole new flavor to the franchise.

Marvel Studios has already released the first official trailer for Shang-Chi which shows off some of the insane fighting sequences fans can expect. While the official press circuit hasn't started, yet it appears the trailer for Shang-Chi is starting to pop up in cinemas with some new scenes. 

NEW SHANG-CHI SCENE SHOWS UP IN THEATRICAL TRAILER

Shang-Chi action shot
Marvel Studios

Fans have reported seeing a new, extended version of the Shang-Chi trailer in cinemas. This theatrical trailer appears to include a different cut of one of the flashback fight scenes featuring a young Shang-Chi training with the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi action shot
Marvel Studios

The new footage can be seen in the clip below, thanks to @ShangChiBR on Twitter.

 

SHANG-CHI HAS GOT SOME MOVES

The changes to this new Shang-Chi scene are very subtle, but this latest version shows off some more fighting moves from our hero, including an impressive spinning kick. It also removes a close-up shot from the same battle that shows young Shang-Chi holding a knife to one of his enemy's throats.

Based on the trailer it looks like audiences will witness the origins of Shang-Chi from when he was trained as a young boy all the way through to his rise to become a martial arts superhero. This particular fight scene from the trailer shows that Shang-Chi has been a formidable and ruthless fighter from a very early age after going through training with the Ten Rings. 

As marketing for the Shang-Chi ramps up ahead of its September release date there's sure to be plenty of new footage like this coming to screens soon.

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

How She-Hulk Episode 7 Secretly Sets Up Daredevil Plot
Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind
Daredevil's Karen Page Breaks Silence on MCU Return Prospects Following Reboot Reveal
Photos: James Gunn Gets Married to Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland
First Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Box Office Projections Revealed

TRENDING

New Deadpool 3 Video Reveals Uncensored Version of MCU Announcement
Bruce Banner’s Biggest Fear Just Came True in She-Hulk Episode 7
Black Panther 2 Makes MCU History With New Poster
Hugh Jackman Addresses How Marvel Convinced Him to Return as MCU Wolverine
MCU Phase 5-6: Disney Confirms 12 Release Dates for Upcoming Movies