Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda will take the MCU back to the Black Panther mythos in Phase 6, and its first villain has finally been revealed. Marvel Studios has already introduced three Wakandan villains in the Black Panther franchise with Erik Killmonger, Ulysses Klaue, and Namor. While fans will be waiting until Phase 7 for Black Panther 3, they will soon meet new heroes and villains from that mythos in the four-episode Eyes of Wakanda anthology spin-off.

Franchise director Ryan Coogler is in the earliest stages of developing Black Panther 3 with a rumored February 2027 release window. There have been rumors that the MCU threequel's antagonist will be Achebe, whose creator, Christopher Priest, has called "the Joker to Black Panther's Batman."

Marvel Studios, via the latest issue of SFX Magazine, confirmed The Lion as the MCU's next Black Panther villain who will be introduced in Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda Episode 1.

Marvel Animation

The Disney+ antagonist is described as an "errant Wakandan general" who leaves the African nation behind, stealing Vibranium technology and aiming to build his own kingdom during the Western Bronze Age around 1260 B.C.

An Arrowverse star is making the jump to the MCU to voice The Lion, as he will be played in Eyes of Wakanda by Black Lightning actor Cress Williams.

Disgraced former Dora Milaje warrior Noni (voiced by Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow) will lead the premiere as she pursues the rogue Wakandan general, taking the opportunity to redeem herself.

Marvel Animation

The Lion will feature in Eyes of Wakanda's first episode, "Into the Lion's Den," which is set to premiere its four-episode season on Disney+ on August 27.

Cress Williams and Winnie Harlow will be joined in Eyes of Wakanda by Steve Toussaint, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, and more.

Eyes of Wakanda Could Be Game-Changing for the MCU

Eyes of Wakanda is doing something brand-new for the MCU in rewinding history solely to expand on the franchise's lore. While Marvel Studios already has several movies taking place in the past, such as Captain Marvel and Captain America: The First Avenger, those served to introduce new heroes who happened to come from historic eras before bringing them into present-day storytelling.

While Disney+'s Black Panther spin-off will only have four episodes, each will take place in a different era with their own heroes and villains. If done correctly, the gorgeous animated series could run for multiple seasons, allowing Marvel Studios to explore Wakandan history and introduce many other Black Panthers.