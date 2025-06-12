Disney+ Releases First Poster for 2025 Black Panther Show (And It Looks Stunning)

Marketing is ramping up for the MCU's anticipated Disney+ series, Eyes of Wakanda. With an August release on the horizon, Marvel Studios Animation unveiled the Black Panther show's first poster, which fans need to see.

First announced in 2023, Eyes of Wakanda follows the Hatut Zaraze, Wakandan warriors who undertake missions to retrieve vibranium artifacts throughout the nation's history. Marvel Studios first screened the series' first episode at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where fans caught a first look at the show's poster as released by Disney+ and Marvel (via @colliderfrosty).

Via Collider

The new artwork shows an animated character wearing a lion headdress and holding a spear. Most notably, he's seemingly seated on the throne of Wakanda, which is surrounded by palm leaves.

Collider

This appears to be the same character from previous images and marketing related to Eyes of Wakanda and is likely the Lion, a former Wakandan general.

Marvel Studios

Voiced by Cress Williams, the Lion is expected to become a pirate and steal Wakandan technology to establish his own Lion Kingdom.

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Studios Animation poster may be simple, but it speaks volumes about this new character while alluding to Wakanda's long history. But what makes the artwork all the more powerful is its striking resemblance to the original teaser for 2018’s Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel Studios

The new art contains other subtle nods to its live-action predecessors as well. For instance, while the throne and jungle foliage in the Disney+ poster are brighter and more colorful than the original Black Panther posters, the Eyes of Wakanda art still incorporates the film's black, blue, and gray color palette.

Marvel Studios

And, even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's color scheme was slightly more muted, Eyes of Wakanda's use of gold is a visual connection to the gold in Shuri's Black Panther design as well.

Marvel Studios

When Eyes of Wakanda debuts on Disney+ on August 6, it will be the first series within Phase 6 of the MCU. Audiences can expect the show to span real-world eras ranging from the Bronze Age to modern-day events.

Marvel Studios

In addition to Cress Williams as the Lion, the animated series features an ensemble cast including the vocal talents of Winnie Harlow as Noni, a disgraced former member of the Dora Milaje, as well as Adam Gold, Jona Xiao, Patricia Belcher, Cress Williams, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Furthermore, Eyes of Wakanda showrunner Todd Harris has alluded to introducing a female James Bond or "Jane Bond" whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

Marvel Studios

Eyes of Wakanda's Other Black Panther & MCU Connections

In a departure from previous Marvel Studios Animation series like What If...? or X-Men '97, and the studio's star-studded Marvel Zombies, Eyes of Wakanda takes place within the MCU's Sacred Timeline with canonical connections to the live-action Marvel Studios films. Therefore, as the series expands the nation's history and deepens its lore, not only does the series have the potential to reshape how audiences view Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but also other historical MCU events and characters.

For instance, since the show is about recovering vibranium artifacts, one theory is that Eyes of Wakanda could explore how Tony Stark's father, Howard Stark, obtained the vibranium to make Captain America's shield.

It's also worth noting that Eyes of Wakanda is confirmed to feature a well-known Marvel character, Iron Fist. This was teased at D23 2024 when the Eyes of Wakanda team teased that the series will feature more heroes from "secret cities," including one with a "glowing fist."

Fans should see more of Eyes of Wakanda's marking - and learn about its role within the greater MCU - as its streaming debut approaches.

Check out the other Black Panther spin-off debuting in 2025 here!

Eyes of Wakanda arrives on Disney+ on August 6.