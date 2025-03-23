A handful of anticipated MCU Disney+ shows will be part of Marvel Studios' massive Phase 6 slate to end the Multiverse Saga.

Following the release of Thunderbolts* in May, Marvel Studios will introduce fans to Phase 6, which is already confirmed to deliver half a dozen epic films between now and 2027. On top of the theatrical outings, the MCU will also add to its large catalog of stories on Disney+ in the coming months as well.

While the upcoming run of streaming series from the MCU is a little uncertain after 2025, viewers are already aware of multiple exciting series and specials that will be featured.

Every MCU Disney+ Show Confirmed for Phase 6

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is set to bring its fifth animated series to the MCU with Eyes of Wakanda, which was officially announced for development in November 2023. Following shows like What If...? and X-Men '97, this show will focus on the world of the Black Panther while exploring the history of the hero's hidden African nation.

While plot specifics and characters remain under wraps, the show is teased to feature Wakandan warriors searching the world for missing vibranium artifacts. Artifacts like that have already been seen in the MCU, one example of which was from the London museum Ulysses Klaue robbed in Black Panther.

Additionally, Eyes of Wakanda will set an MCU record with only four episodes telling the story for the entire season. Confirmed cast members include Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, and Anika Noni Rose.

Eyes of Wakanda is due to be released on Disney+ on August 6.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

First announced in November 2021 was the animated Marvel Zombies series, which is teased to be a spin-off of the zombie-centric episode of What If...? Season 1. This will pit a new group of MCU heroes together in the quest to take down a zombie invasion threatening the world.

While specific plot details have not been revealed, this show will unite a team of characters that has never been seen before in any other MCU entry.

That effort will be led by Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, all of whom have shined in the Multiverse Saga. They will be joined by Shang-Chi's Katy, Red Guardian, Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, and Ironheart as they take on powerful undead enemies like the Scarlet Witch.

The Marvel Zombies invasion is due to begin on Disney+ on October 3.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

The first live-action series set to take the spotlight in Phase 6 is Wonder Man, which will feature former Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as its leading man. He will embody Hollywood hopeful Simon Williams alongside a cast including Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery), Josh Gad, Ed Harris, and more.

Williams' introduction to the MCU will see him auditioning for the lead role in a superhero TV show, offering a kind of meta look at the franchise through this character. Otherwise, with so much time until it debuts, the specific plot has not been revealed yet.

Wonder Man has also been classified under Marvel Studios' "Spotlight" series, marking the second show with that listing after 2024's Echo. This means the series will not have as many major connections to the larger MCU narrative, although Simon Williams is sure to be a character Marvel will want to revisit later on.

Wonder Man is scheduled to hit Disney+ in December 2025.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany, one of the MCU's longest-running stars, will finally get the opportunity to be the headliner of his own Vision series in Phase 6. Reportedly titled Vision Quest, the show will act as the capper of a Disney+ trilogy started by WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

While casting information is minimal outside of Bettany, Faran Tahir is in line to return to the MCU in this series as Raza, the terrorist leader of the Ten Rings from Iron Man. The show is also rumored to bring back both JARVIS and FRIDAY, the two AI intelligence systems used by Tony Stark in his Iron Man suits.

This show is likely to follow up on White Vision's whereabouts after he absorbed the original Vision's consciousness and memories in the WandaVision finale. There will be plenty of intrigue to find out what he has been up to over the years as Bettany extends his already record-long tenure in the MCU.

Vision Quest is planned to be released on Disney+ in 2026, likely sometime around the middle of the year.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

With Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, Season 2 is now confirmed to be planned for a Phase 6 release. Since the show was originally set to be 18 episodes long, Season 2 will now bring the second nine episodes that were originally going to be released in Season 1.

Considering how few episodes of Born Again Season 1 have been released, planning out what may happen in Season 2 is a tall order. However, most expect these new episodes to bring both Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin back for another epic battle in Hell's Kitchen.

Also seemingly in line for returns are characters like Foggy Nelson, although plenty of mystery still remains on who else will join the fray or what may go down in the story. All things considered, anticipation is high to find out how Daredevil is integrated further into the larger MCU narrative.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is being teased for a 2026 release, although the specific timeframe is unknown.