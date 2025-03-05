Daredevil Born Again Confirms Foggy Will Return For Season 2, Despite Episode 1 [SPOILER]

It seems as though Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson will be coming back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, despite a spoilery surprise twist in Season 1, Episode 1.

Henson's TV lawyer has been a part of the Daredevil franchise since its very first episodes, being the best friend and law-firm owning partner of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (aka the brooding New York City vigilante, Daredevil).

While Foggy was not always in the plans for Born Again, as the series was revamped mid-production to align better with the story told by Netflix's original Daredevil series, both he and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page were looped into the Disney+ epic with a few key changes being made.

Foggy Is Not Done With Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

Fans may be shocked to hear that Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson is still planned to be a part of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

This comes despite the shocking Episode 1 twist that killed the character off in the show's emotional first few minutes.

Speaking with Phase Hero about the Season 1 Foggy twist, Marvel Studios Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, teased that even though Foggy is dead, he, along with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, "are coming back for Season 2:"

"Without going into spoiler territory, I will say that both Deborah and Elden are coming back for Season 2."

What exactly this means remains to be seen, but Winderbaum admitted, he thinks there cannot be "a Matt Murdock story without those two characters:"

"I will say, I see Karen and Foggy as being intrinsically tied to Matt. I do not think there is a Matt Murdock story without those two characters, and I am excited to see them both in Season 2 as well."

On Foggy's death itself, the Marvel creative disclosed that the decision did not come lightly.

He noted "many sleepless nights" came as a part of making the call to kill Foggy, but they ultimately found that Born Again Season 1 needed to see its titular hero "struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about:"

"It is not something that we took lightly. It led to many impassioned debates; I will put it to you that way. Many sleepless nights. Honestly, nobody wanted to do it, including me. But we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen. Matt had to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about. And it is something that happens in the books. So, looking at the source material, the cost of violence is something that drives him and also challenges him."

How Could Foggy Return in Born Again Season 2?

These quotes from Brian Winderbaum will almost certainly be shocking to a large swath of fans, especially coming off the devastating Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 premiere.

It is not as though Foggy Nelson's fate was left up in the air. He pretty clearly bled out on the New York street in the series' opening scene, with his death weighing heavy on the rest of the season. But that does not necessarily mean his return is an impossibility.

Born Again does the smart thing of setting itself an undisclosed time after the events of the Daredevil Netflix series. That leaves the series plenty of room for potential flashbacks to fill in narrative blanks from between the shows, where someone like Foggy could pop up.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait long to find out exactly what Winderbaum means by this confusing reveal, as Born Again Season 2 production is ongoing. The series is already being lined up as one of six new MCU projects coming to Disney+ in 2026.

At this point, it feels like Henson's TV lawyer will most likely appear in a flashback sequence or extended bit of story taking place before the events of Season 1. Otherwise, Season 2 will have to introduce some bizarre, otherworldly force that might feel a bit odd for the traditionally grounded series.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 continues with new episodes hitting Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.