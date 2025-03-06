Someone must answer for the bold decision in Daredevil: Born Again to kill fan-favorite Foggy Nelson in the first scene.

Foggy is a skilled lawyer and Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend in the original Netflix series. Though he initially struggled with Matt's double life as Daredevil (see Daredevil Season 1, Episode 10), he ultimately stood by him. He aided in the fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and other threats to Hell's Kitchen.

After years of working alongside Murdock and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy is tragically killed by Dex (Wilson Bethel) in an ambush at Josie's Bar to kick off Born Again.

Why Did Marvel Kill off Foggy?

Marvel Studios

After three seasons of development on Netflix, many long-time viewers look for answers after Foggy was killed in the opening minutes of Daredevil: Born Again.

Born Again director Aaron Moorhead told Variety that the shocking brutality of Foggy's death isn't just meant to stun audiences; it's a defining moment that reshapes Matt's new existence.

As Moorhead explained, "The reason that it’s so violent is that the violence is grotesque and has real consequences:"

"It breaks our heart. The reason that it’s so violent is that the violence is grotesque and has real consequences. If there’s going to be two acts of violence, Foggy's death and then Matt trying to kill someone and crossing this line, the grief needs to ripple out — not through the end of the episode, but forever. This is the question that he now has to grapple with: how to go on as a person that no longer believes, as a Catholic superhero, he’s worthy of God's grace."

In addition, star Charlie Cox spoke with CinemaBlend about Foggy's death. The actor called it "a big bombshell," as it will be hard for everyone "going forward without the heartbeat of the MCU."

However, this move also "keeps everyone on their toes" and also gives fans a sense of real stakes:

"Yeah, first of all, I hear you. It's on all of our minds. You know, this is a big bombshell. It's gutting, and it's a tough one, because, you know, as difficult as it is to imagine going forward without the heartbeat of the MCU, I think it was also, it's a bold move, you know, and it shakes everything up. It keeps everyone on their toes."

After returning following Daredevil Season 3's Netflix cancelation, Cox said they had to "rock the boat a little bit:"

"You know, we've come back after six years. We, you know, we gotta rock the boat a little bit. And I guess Foggy is collateral damage. And you know, Elden has just done such a beautiful job with that role for so many years. So I don't know, I can’t even talk about it."

The driving force behind Foggy's death is that "Matt is changed forever," as Cox concludes. He believes "many things that Foggy had said to Matt over the years will haunt him."

In many ways, the death of his best friend "will define his ability to serve his community going forward," whether that's as a defense attorney or vigilante:

"But, yeah, Matt is changed forever. He'll never be the same man again. It will impact everything he does from here on out. And I think you're right. I think those words will haunt him. I think many things that Foggy had said to Matt over the years will haunt him. And what he does with that, how he incorporates the experience of what happens will define his ability to serve his community going forward."

The reason behind Foggy's death is apparent: how it impacts Matt's new life. As the series resets the story from its Netflix predecessor, this immediate loss, followed by a one-year time jump, makes all the characters feel new. However, Foggy's impact was initially not even going to be felt in Episode 1.

The Impact Of Foggy's Death On Daredevil: Born Again

Foggy's death was always a crucial aspect of Daredevil: Born Again, even before the series underwent its creative rework. As showrunner Dario Scardapane explained to Screen Rant, Foggy's death was seen as "an inevitability," but many would be shocked to hear that it was initially going to be "off-screen:"

"It was an inevitability! Truth be told...In the original version, before I came in, he had died, but it was off-screen, and for me, it couldn't be off-screen."

Luckily, Scardapane didn't go for the off-screen death idea. His decision to bring the moment to the forefront gives it weight, making it all the more heartbreaking.

Initial rumors from 2023 when the show was prepped to be overhauled suggested that Foggy's death was definite and that Deborah Ann Woll's Karen wouldn't play any role in the new series, potentially also being killed off-screen.

The idea that Foggy's death leads to Matt's retirement as Daredevil did stay true to the final product, but thankfully, audiences could see the tragedy take place, offering a more satisfying conclusion.

Episode 2 already directly shows the impact Foggy's death will have on the series. Daredevil will no longer fight crime, and Matt and Karen's friendship will be in a terrible position.

The series has shifted its attention toward the White Tiger's (whose actor tragically passed away) unjust trial and Wilson Fisk's new position as mayor.

With Matt defending the one witness he has at the end of Episode 2, the brutality is back, and Foggy's death will once again be addressed if and when he decides to put the horns back on.

Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.