Daredevil Born Again: What Happened to White Tiger Actor Kamar de los Reyes? Episode 2 Tribute Explained

Questions are being asked about what happened to MCU newcomer Kamar de los Reyes, the actor behind Daredevil: Born Again's White Tiger, after the show's tribute to him.

Along with multiple major heroes and villains from Netflix's Defenders Saga, Born Again highlights newcomer Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala, one of the MCU's newest vigilantes. This character is introduced in New York during a time of massive change as the city adapts to Wilson Fisk's new run as mayor.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Ayala finds a set of Jade Tiger amulets that allow him to transform into a superhero with enhanced strength and superhuman abilities. He has been teased as a major new player in Born Again's first season, but sadly, real-world events raise concerns about the character's long-term future.

Daredevil: Born Again's Tribute to Kamar de los Reyes

Warning - the rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

In the opening moments of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 2, Marvel Studios shared a tribute to actor Kamar de los Reyes, who plays the MCU's Hector Ayala/the White Tiger. The tribute can be seen in the image below:

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, de los Reyes passed away in December 2023 after a battle with cancer, which came after he finished filming for his role in Born Again Season 1. He was 56 years old at the time of his passing.

de los Reyes is perhaps best known for a 14-year stint on the soap opera One Life to Live, where he played Antonio Vega in nearly 300 episodes from 1995 to 2009. More recently, he could be seen in shows like The Rookie, All American, and Sleepy Hollow.

Marvel Studios

Currently, the White Tiger's fate in Daredevil: Born Again is unknown, as is whether Marvel plans to recast the role following Season 1 should he still be alive.

The Direct sends its thoughts and prayers out to Kamar de los Reyes' family, his loved ones, and the entire MCU community in his memory.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.