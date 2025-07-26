The Mandalorian's Season 4 Replacement Will Include 5 Star Wars Species from the Show

One of Star Wars' next projects, which will replace The Mandalorian Season 4, will bring a handful of exciting alien species back to the story. Kicking off Star Wars' new era of storytelling in 2019, The Mandalorian's impact on the galaxy far, far away is still tangible six years later. While the show itself is confirmed to be finished on Disney+, its legacy will live on in other forms.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will feature five species of creatures from Star Wars lore originally included in Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Star Wars is already confirmed to bring back multiple fan-favorite heroes from The Mandalorian in this movie, which will be a replacement for the Disney+ show after its four-year/three-season run on Disney+. This includes multiple different species from across Star Wars' long history, expanding the boundaries of the universe to new levels.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will continue the duo's adventures from their Disney+ show alongside a massive and exciting cast of supporting characters, although story details remain unconfirmed. Directed by Jon Favreau and written by Favreau and Dave Filoni, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne. The Mandalorian & Grogu will debut in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Every Star Wars Species in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Human

Star Wars

While Star Wars is known as one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises in history, largely due to its unique alien species, humans are still the driving force behind the story. That remains the case for The Mandalorian & Grogu, as Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is one of the titular characters leading the way again for this new movie.

Outside of the human Jedi and politicians who drive the main Star Wars story forward, Djarin and other human characters, largely from the planet Mandalore, take center stage here. Elsewhere, Sigourney Weaver may also play a human in this movie. Other human characters are sure to pop up elsewhere, but at the very least, Pascal's leading hero will be the most prominent of this species to show up.

Yoda's Species

Star Wars

Intriguingly, one species that has never gotten a name across its entire 45-year existence is one that includes the all-powerful Jedi master Yoda, the small green hero who shone across the Skywalker Saga. Although this alien race has not been identified, it will be represented heavily thanks to Grogu, one of history's most popular Star Wars characters.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will show Grogu continuing to learn the ways of the Force and furthering his skills as a Jedi. Fans will also see his relationship with Din Djarin grow deeper after Din officially adopted Grogu as his own, taking new steps together as they have done since meeting in The Mandalorian's first episode. While it is unclear if Grogu's species will get a name, his story is sure to gain new depth upon his return.

Lasat

Star Wars

Also joining The Mandalorian & Grogu is the Lasat race, a humanoid species from Lira San known for their massive size, prehensile feet, and impressive strength and speed. This group will be represented in Star Wars' next movie by Garazeb "Zeb" Orellios, who was first introduced in Star Wars Rebels before making his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Now working for the New Republic, Zeb is expected to show off his fighting skills alongside Din Djarin and Grogu. Fans may also see more from his past if the movie bridges the gap between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Regardless, Zeb should be one of the strongest fighters this movie has to offer, unleashing his wrath on his yet-to-be-determined enemies.

Hutt

Star Wars

The Hutts have been a mainstay in Star Wars lore since 1983's Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, when the crime lord known as Jabba the Hutt was introduced. The powerful slug-esque beings are known for their vast control over criminal enterprises across the galaxy. Their physical features include slug-like bodies, wide mouths, and small arms.

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White will add his name to the Hutt lore in this movie, as he will portray Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt, who was introduced in The Clone Wars. Following Jabba's death in Episode VI, many expect Rotta to be the head of the Hutt clan, as he will have grown up and likely be ready to put his own stamp on his family's brand of evil.

Anzellan

Star Wars

The Anzellans have a long history in Star Wars, featured in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker and further explored in The Mandalorian Season 3. This species is recognizable for its small stature, rodent-like bodies, and occasional facial hair. It is skilled in technology, repairs, and upgrades to all kinds of gear in Star Wars.

Representing this race in The Mandalorian & Grogu (as confirmed in privately released footage) is Babu Frik, who was first seen in The Rise of Skywalker. The extent of his role is not yet known, but he will bring at least a sense of nostalgia and depth to the greater Star Wars universe.