Star Wars' Next Movie Just Cast a Huge Actor to Play Jabba the Hutt's Son

Jabba the Hutt's son is coming to the Star Wars universe in a 2026 movie, and he's being played by a huge rising star.

The galaxy far, far away will finally be back in theaters on May 22, 2026 with The Mandalorian & Grogu, led by Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his "Baby Yoda" companion in a theatrical follow-up to their three-season Disney+ series.

Jeremy Allen White Joins Star Wars' Mandalorian Movie

Jeremy Allen White

According to a report from multiple sources of The InSneider, Jeremy Allen White has joined the Star Wars universe and will appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

White is best known for his roles as Lip Gallagher in Shameless and Carmy Berzatto in The Bear, the latter of which won him an Emmy award in 2024 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The insider stated White will be playing Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt who appeared in The Clone Wars movie where his great-uncle Ziro orchestrated a plot to kill him, only to be thwarted by Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

White marks the second new addition to the Star Wars galaxy with The Mandalorian & Grogu following the announcement confirming Alien star Sigourney Weaver's involvement.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Casting Reveals First Plot Details

The Mandalorian & Grogu has already wrapped filming ahead of its release in over a year, but virtually nothing has been confirmed about its story and cast.

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin and be joined by his familiar force-using companion Grogu while Sigourney Weaver will be tagging along in a mysterious role, but that was about everything known up until now.

The news that Rotto the Hutt will be involved paints the picture of a story with ties to the criminal underworld and perhaps the return of Boba Fett.

As The Book of Boba Fett saw the leading bounty hunter take control of Jabba's Tattooine empire, perhaps the reemergence of the Hutt clan could spark conflict on the planet and pick up unresolved storylines from the Disney+ series.

That said, Temuera Morrison's on-screen future as Boba Fett appears concerning after he stated he won't appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu (unless he is lying) and has no idea what the future holds for his bounty hunter.

Jeremy Allen White joining the Star Wars galaxy is certainly exciting news, as The Bear star has amassed a huge following since his Hulu comedy took off.

Many will be quick to argue that voicing a CGI Hutt is a waste of White's acting talents, but there's a chance he only had the availability or interest for a smaller role that wouldn't be too time-consuming for his busy schedule.

The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.