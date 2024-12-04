The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Wraps Filming, Receives Exciting Grogu Update

Filming for The Mandalorian & Grogu has officially wrapped and Dave Filoni is hyped about Grogu's evolution.

Confirmed as the next Star Wars movie on the docket, The Mandalorian & Grogu is a continuation of the hit Disney+ series starring the galaxy's favorite father-and-son duo and is well on its way to theaters in 2026.

Dave Filoni Talks The Mandalorian & Grogu's Headlining "Star"

At the premiere of Skeleton Crew, Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni confirmed filming has wrapped on The Mandalorian & Grogu and teased what to expect from Grogu's big screen debut.

When asked by Extra TV about what he could share about the film, in true Filoni fashion, he first answered, "Nothing."

Yet, he couldn't help but praise the franchise's biggest pint-sized star, Grogu, and the exciting advanced puppetry for the character, saying, "It's amazing how it's evolved:"

"Nothing. Nothing, of course. I'm very excited about it as well. John [Favreau] and I had a great time working on that as we always do. It was great seeing Grogu. He's become such a star. It's amazing how it's evolved, what we can do now with the puppetry compared to Season 1, and where we are today in a film working with the team, which I worked quite a bit with them on the puppetry. Legacy Effects. Fantastic job. What a wonderful little creation Grogu is."

A New and Improved Grogu for The Mandalorian Movie?

Not only has Grogu's puppetry improved since The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, but the series has shown that Grogu himself is growing up.

In Season 1, he was introduced as an infant. But throughout Season 2 and Season 3, Grogu has become progressively more active and independent, as well as stronger with the Force.

Knowing that the puppetry and effects have improved for the film is exciting as audiences may see more of action hero Grogu than ever before when the film debuts (check out a description of The Mandalorian & Grogu D23 trailer here).

But now that The Mandalorian & Grogu is officially in the can, more news about the film and its cast are surely on the way.

Lucasfilm has already unveiled The Mandalorian & Grogu's new updated logo, and Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025 is a good bet for when fans will see the film's official trailer.

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.