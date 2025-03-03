Daredevil Born Again Confirms Exact Release Date & Time With New Trailer

MCU fans now have an exact release date and time for the franchise's newest 2025 Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Critics are already buzzing about Daredevil: Born Again as the MCU gets ready to give Charlie Cox his first new solo season of TV since Netflix's Defenders Saga ended in 2019. Anticipation is quickly building to see Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk go toe-to-toe again, with no questions whatsoever about MCU canon.

Born Again has been officially in the works for over three years, although marketing only kicked off in late 2024. Now, as its release date inches closer, the big question is when exactly the first episodes will drop on Disney+.

When Will Daredevil: Born Again Release on Disney+?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' newest series, Daredevil: Born Again, confirmed its release date and time with a new trailer.

The official X account for Daredevil shared a new trailer which confirmed Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The premiere episodes are also expected to be at least 50 minutes each (see more on Daredevil: Born Again's rumored runtime here).

What To Expect From Daredevil: Born Again

With Netflix's Defenders Saga now officially confirmed to be canon with the greater MCU, Daredevil: Born Again will continue the story that first started in 2015. Combine that with the other MCU appearances by Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio since 2021, and the stage is set for something epic.

Arguably, the biggest overarching story to focus on in this series is Wilson Fisk's ascension to Mayor of New York, giving him more power than he has ever had in his MCU tenure. This will make the Big Apple even more terrifying as Matt Murdock and his team hope to protect the city from the Kingpin's wrath.

On top of that story, major characters like Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and Frank Castle/the Punisher will all be back in the MCU and ready to make their mark. Combined with newcomers like the late Kamar de los Reyes' White Tiger, the street-level Marvel Studios narrative is in for a massive bump.

This is also set to be the first of at least two confirmed seasons of Born Again, as Season 2 is already filming ahead of a likely release sometime in 2026. Where Daredevil goes from here is still unknown, although fans are hoping to see him alongside other major MCU heroes sooner or later.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.