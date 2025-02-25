Daredevil: Born Again Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

Daredevil: Born Again received stellar reviews from critics who shared their first reactions mere days before the show's premiere.

The Daredevil: Born Again Reviews Are In

Daredevil: Born Again is off to a strong start, as Critics posted their first reactions online.

In its early goings, the show is being praised for its impressive start, fresh feeling for the MCU, and ability to honor the legacy of the Netflix series that came before it

Erik Davis from Fandango called the show's first two episodes, "Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date:"

"Marvel’s 'Daredevil Born Again' comes out of the gate HOT! Among the strongest starts for a Marvel Studios TV show to date imo - the first two episodes are terrific, setting up a story that is part court procedural and part all-out brawling. There’s a fight in EP 1 that is all done in one shot w/ a wild ending—really kicks off the series in a memorable way."

Davis continued by comparing the series to HBO's critically acclaimed The Penguin show, saying they both have "similar vibes but the fights in Daredevil are already next level:"

"Honestly reminds me a bit of 'The Penguin; in terms of a city in chaos and a larger-than-life gangster trying to rule all. Similar vibes but the fights in Daredevil are already next-level. This show might have some of the best brawls we’ve seen from the MCU. I’m instantly hooked and can’t wait to see where it goes from here."

Screenrant's Liam Crowley echoed these sentiments, dubbing the show's premiere "the best pilot of any MCU series thus far," while spotlighting the performances of its main cast and "edge of seat energy:"

"'Daredevil Born Again' has the best pilot of any MCU series thus far, and it’s not close. Edge of seat energy w/ audible gasps throughout. Charlie & Vincent haven’t lost a step, Benson & Moorhead bring the sauce. Above all else, it’s EPISODIC. We *might* be back."

"Daredevil Born Again is a worthy successor," The Cinegeek Editor-In-Chief Rayyan Akbar remarked in his review of the series, calling out the character work being done as well as the script which is (as he puts it) "is as great as before:"

"'Daredevil Born Again' is a worthy successor! Nails what made the original work, while moving these characters forward in shocking ways. The grounded tone and grit is there, and the writing is as great as before. The action even larger, and sharper. Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it!

POC Culture was just as glowing about the show, lamenting that it is "a perfect blend of old & new:"

"I’ve seen 2 episodes of 'Daredevil Born Again!' It’s a perfect blend of old & new. It combines the grit of the original with the flair of the MCU. Incredible bone-crunching action mixed w/ the focus on character development that makes Daredevil special."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!