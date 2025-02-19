Daredevil Born Again Episode Runtimes Get Exciting Update After Fan Concerns

Daredevil Born Again is set to release on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, and so far the show looks like the return to Hell's Kitchen fans have been yearning for. However, fans are (justifiably) worried about the Disney+ reboot having shorter episode runtimes than its original 3 seasons on Netflix.

One aspect of MCU shows on Disney+ fans have routinely criticized is the shorter runtime of episodes compared to previous cable television formats and even competing streaming services. A fear that quickly began to loom over the Daredevil revival.

The original Netflix series touted episodes as short as 46 minutes and multiple episodes reaching an hour long. After all the production trouble and creative overhauls with Daredevil: Born Again, fans have continued to have concerns about how its episode lengths would compare.

Exciting Episode Runtimes for Daredevil: Born Again Premiere

Disney+

A new rumor from leaker @Cryptic4KQual on X seemingly dispelled concerns from fans about Daredevil: Borning Again having shortened episode runtimes like other Disney+ shows.

According to the online insider, Episode 1 of Born Again will be 58 minutes long, while Episode 2 will be 47 minutes long.

While he claimed not to know the rest of the episode runtimes, he stipulated that "it is said that the rest of the series maintains proper runtime lengths," likely comparing the length of the original Daredevil series.

For comparison, here are the episode runtimes for Daredevil Season 1:

Episode 1 "Into the Ring" - 55 min

- 55 min Episode 2 "Cut Man" - 54 min

- 54 min Episode 3 "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" - 54 min

- 54 min Episode 4 "In the Blood" - 54 min

- 54 min Episode 5 "World on Fire" - 57 min

- 57 min Episode 6 "Condemned" - 50 min

- 50 min Episode 7 "Stick" - 52 min

- 52 min Episode 8 "Shadows in the Glass" - 55 min

- 55 min Episode 9 "Speak of the Devil" - 59 min

- 59 min Episode 10 "Nelson v. Murdock" - 58 min

- 58 min Episode 11 "The Path of the Righteous" -1h

-1h Episode 12 "The Ones We Leave Behind" -1h

-1h Episode 14 "Daredevil" - 57 min

That makes for an average episode runtime of 55 minutes, so if Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again manages to stick close to that average runtime for its first season, fans old and new should be satisfied. But while Cryptic's news is encouraging, it still is not official and does not guarantee the rest of the episodes will be just as long.

Fans Short-Changed on Episode Runtimes Before

While the runtime of these first two episodes is encouraging, the same was true for Secret Invasion, which opened with 55 and 58-minute episodes. Unfortunately, starting at Episode 3, the runtime of its remaining episodes barely reached an hour, with the shortest episode being 38 minutes long.

For comparison, here are the episode runtimes for Secret Invasion:

Episode 1 "Ressurection" - 55 min

- 55 min Episode 2 "Promises" - 58 min

- 58 min Episode 3 "Betrayed" - 44 min

- 44 min Episode 4 "Beloved" - 38 min

- 38 min Episode 5 "Harvest" - 39 min

- 39 min Episode 6 "Home" - 38 min

Of course, this is an extreme example considering the even more turbulent production of Secret Invasion. However, Disney+ shows were already getting shorter and shorter before Marvel Studios' biggest black spot in the MCU came out.

Hopefully, Daredevil: Born Again and its remaining 16 episodes throughout Season 1 and 2 will avoid this sudden nosedive in episode runtimes. Regardless, fans should keep their expectations in check until an official announcement or more corroborating leaks emerge.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere two episodes on Disney+ on March 4.