Amazon Announces 5th Video Game TV Series of Historic Franchise

Amazon Prime Video announced its fifth big-budget video game TV series, adapting yet another tentpole title from the gaming world. Over the last couple of years, video game adaptations have become a hot commodity in Hollywood, with the likes of The Last of Us, Arcane, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie all proving successful on the big and small screen.

Amazon Studios has been a trailblazer in the genre, greenlighting streaming takes on iconic video gaming IP like Fallout and Mass Effect, and seeing massive success. Fallout Season 1, which premieres on Prime Video in April 2024, was one of the best-reviewed series of the year on the platform, earning several Emmy nominations and quickly cementing the Amazon-owned streamer as the place to be for tentpole gaming adaptations.

And it does not look like Amazon Prime Video is slowing down, as it has announced yet another video game TV series for fans to look forward to.

Every Video Game TV Show Announced at Amazon Prime Video

Wolfenstein

Machine Games

Wolfenstein is the latest video game TV show to be announced at Amazon Prime Video. The new streaming show will be based on the classic shooter franchise, most recently made popular by Machine Games with Wolfenstein: The New Order in 2014 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus in 2017.

The new Wolfenstein series is said to be created by Station Eleven creator Patrick Somerville, and the same production team behind Prime Video's Fallout series is set to work on the title (via Variety).

Plot details, as well as a release window, have not been announced for the new series. Its announcement only came with an appropriately badass logline: "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen." The games themselves see players take control of B.J. Blazkowicz, fighting his way through an alternate history where the Nazi's won World War II.

Fallout

Amazon Prime Video

Fallout Season 1 proved that Bethesda's beloved RPG series could work outside the bounds of video games, earning rave reviews and 17 Emmy nominations at the 2024 Emmys. So, it was no surprise that Amazon Prime Video was quick to greenlight a Season 2 of the hit video game TV show.

The show's second season will again feature creative team Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet leading the charge. Much of the Season 1 cast will also return for more post-apocalyptic action.

The new season has finished filming and is due out in December 2025. Season 2 is set to take audiences to the lawless desert oasis of New Vegas, as seen in the Fallout: New Vegas video game.

Mass Effect

BioWare

For years, fans have been begging for a prestige TV take on BioWare's Mass Effect franchise, and, as of June 2025, Amazon Prime Video is finally answering those calls.

The Mass Effect TV series will be headed up by Star Trek Beyond writer Doug Jung, bringing the games' expansive sci-fi universe to live-action for the first time.

Mass Effect can potentially be the next genre TV heavy-hitter, the likes of which fans have not seen since Game of Thrones. If it adapts the games' stories, the series will tell the story of a galaxy on the brink, as various alien races (including the humans) must set their differences aside to ward off a cataclysmic intergalactic event.

God of War

PlayStation

First announced in December 2022, God of War is supposedly set to bring PlayStation's godly adventure to Prime Video sometime in the future. While God of War has been one of the biggest names in gaming for several console generations, it has taken some time to get the adaptation off the ground.

After several years of development, it was announced in October 2024 that showrunner Rafe Judkins and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus left the project after several false starts on Season 1 scripts (via Deadline).

This reportedly has caused Sony and Amazon Prime Video to bring in a whole new writers' room for the mythology-based epic, seemingly setting the series back to square one.

Warhammer

Focus Entertainment

For years, former Superman actor Henry Cavill wanted to be part of a Hollywood Warhammer adaptation. After some time of trying to get a project off the ground, Amazon Prime Video finally granted the actor his wish. In December 2024, it announced that a TV series based on the iconic tabletop and video game franchise would move forward at the streamer (per Deadline).

Not much is known about the Warhammer TV series other than that it would take place in the brutal, futuristic Warhammer 40,000 universe, and Cavill would executive produce and star in it.

Since its initial greenlight, there has not been much news on the project; however, recent developments suggest work is actively happening, as several popular Warhammer authors have indicated the streamer is working on something big set within the universe.