Here's Why Fallout Season 2 Is Taking So Long

Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout have been left eagerly awaiting updates on Season 2's release as its predecessor turns one-year-old. The show was officially renewed for a second season in April 2024, just over a week after Fallout premiered its entire eight-episode season in one binge-worthy go.

Amazon Prime Video

Fallout was originally filmed in locations across New York, New Jersey, Utah, and Namibia from July 2022 to March 2023. However, according to Variety, the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation will pivot production to California where it will receive $25 million in tax credits from the state.

While production began in November 2024 and is still ongoing, the location move ended up causing trouble for Fallout Season 2. The Amazon original was one of many productions impacted by the January 2025 wildfires in Los Angeles.

Star Walton Goggins celebrated the start of production with a look at himself "back in the saddle," confirming Ghoul will be back in Season 2.

Filming on Fallout Season 2 had planned to resume on January 8 after a holiday break but was delayed by several days due to possible danger as the wildfires engulfed over 16,000 structures and tragically took 30 lives.

When Will Fallout Season 2 Release on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video

Fallout's first outing was filming for around eight months and spent a further 13 months in post-production after that. If Fallout Season 2 follows a similar schedule, it should wrap around mid-summer in time to premiere in Summer 2026.

Unfortunately, this will leave a little over two years between Fallout seasons, which will be torturous for some after the finale teased a trip to New Vegas. That said, a wait time of around two years is fairly common in the modern streaming landscape, especially with a large-scale show such as Fallout.

As production continues in California, set photos have offered a peak at Fallout's game-accurate New Vegas sets, which ought to excite the hardcore fanbase.