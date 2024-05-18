Fallout Season 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

With Fallout being one of the biggest hits in Amazon Prime Video history, many are naturally wondering when Season 2 will be released on the streaming service.

The Fallout TV series is not a direct adaptation of any one installment of the popular Fallout video game series, but it is still set in the same universe.

Unlike other popular Prime Video series such as Invincible, The Rings of Power, or The Boys, Fallout premiered all eight of its Season 1 episodes on the same day, leaving fans instantly wanting Season 2.

When Will Fallout Season 2 Begin Streaming?

Although Fallout Season 1 has been a massive success in terms of popularity and viewership, fans will likely have to wait sometime before Season 2 begins streaming.

Season 2 has not even begun filming yet due to Amazon not renewing the show until after Season 1 was released.

It is important to remember that video game adaptations have historically not been held in high regard, so the company likely wanted to see what the reception to Fallout was like before moving forward.

Since Season 2 was only just greenlit on April 19, it will still have to go through pre-production before filming can begin.

As of writing, it has not been confirmed when shooting will commence, but rumors have suggested that it could be as early as the summer months.

Season 1 began filming on July 5, 2022, and did not wrap up until March 28, 2023 (nearly nine months) before releasing on April 10, 2024 (21 months after it began filming).

If Season 2 follows a similar filming and release schedule (and assuming that shooting will begin in the summer), production still will not likely wrap until sometime in 2025.

Then, seeing as how it would still need to go through post-production, Fallout Season 2 will likely not begin streaming until sometime in 2026 at the earliest.

It is also important to mention that other big Amazon Prime Video shows such as The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Reacher all usually have at least a one-and-a-half-year gap between seasons, adding even more fuel to the possibility that Fallout Season 2 won't be released until at least 2026.

What Will Happen in Fallout Season 2?

Since Lucy's father, Hank MacLean, seemed to be off toward New Vegas at the end of Season 1, most of Season 2 will likely take place there.

The finale (read more about the shocking ending here) also saw Lucy and the Ghoul teaming up to go after Hank, and since the Ghoul's objective is to find out anything he can about his family (and since Hank seemed to know some information about them), they may also play some kind of role in Season 2 as well.

It is also possible that Season 2 could feature Lucy's brother, Norm, finally making it out of Vault 31 and up to the Wasteland.

There are many different avenues that Season 2 could potentially go in, but fans can expect Season 1's story to be continued in some way at the very least with many of the fan-favorite actors and characters likely returning.

Season 1 of Fallout is available to stream on Prime Video.

