Fans got the first look at Fallout Season 2 thanks to a newly-shared photo from a returning star.

Set to return to Amazon Prime Video, the radioactive streaming series takes the world of the beloved Fallout video game and brings it into live action.

Shortly after the first batch of episodes arrived, Season 2 was officially greenlit with no confirmation of when filming or a release would happen. That has changed, though, as news in recent weeks revealed the series is finally back in front of cameras.

Fallout Season 2 Star Confirms Involvement

Fallout star Walton Goggins shared what is technically the first look at Season 2, all while confirming his Season 1 character will be back.

Goggins, who played the irradiated Ghoul in the first season, posted an image on his personal Instagram of a close-up of him sitting in a makeup chair.

In the picture, he seems to be getting the Ghoul's prosthetic makeup put on, as fans can clearly see the bumpy skin and scarred skin his character is known for. The actor confirmed his involvement in the caption, writing, "Back in the saddle...I do this shit for the love of the Game:"

"Back in the saddle… Deux. Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this shit for the love of the Game."

While many had assumed Goggins would be back in Fallout Season 2, the first run of the series did not confirm that he was crucial to the story going forward.

He teased in late November, while accepting an award on behalf of the Fallout cast, that they "need to get back to work," leading to where he seems to be now, ready for filming!

What Is Next For Fallout Season 2?

As indicated by Walton Goggins' Instagram post, work has officially started on Fallout Season 2.

This will be an enticing prospect for fans who are eager to see what is next for the series — especially following an exciting tease of the beloved franchise location, New Vegas, at the end of Season 1.

What is likely to happen over the next few weeks and months is more looks (like the one shared by Goggins) from behind the scenes.

Filming is reportedly taking place in LA and is expected to run through the winter to sometime in April 2025. From there, a release somewhere in early 2026 feels like the best bet at this point, just under two years after Season 1's Prime Video debut.

It will be exciting to see what the series has in store for characters like Goggins' Ghoul in its sophomore effort.

Season 1 left him in a bit of a weird spot. Season 1 saw him walking the line between hero and villain, eventually leading him to be captured and tied up by Ella Purnell's Lucy.

He and Lucy are not once again paired up (for better or worse) to roam the Wasteland, and potentially chase her father to the lawless streets of New Vegas.

Wherever the show goes next, it has a vast ocean of lore to pull from and free right from the Fallout rightsholders to explore it.

Fallout Season 2 is now filming.