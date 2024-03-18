Ella Purnell revealed new details about her leading character, Lucy, in Amazon Studios’ upcoming Fallout streaming series.

The show, which will be dropping all episodes on April 11, has quickly impressed fans with how authentic it feels to the original games. Sadly, that same sentiment can't be said about every video game adaptation these days.

On top of Purnell’s Vault Dweller Lucy, the story will follow Aaron Moten’s Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus and Walton Goggin’s ghastly ghoul.

Ella Purnell Discusses Her Vault Dwelling Character in the Fallout Series

The Direct attended a virtual press conference for Amazon Studios’ upcoming Fallout series, where leading actress Ella Purnell shared new information about what makes her character, Lucy, special.

"She is so innocent and so naive," Purnell explained, comparing her to being "essentially a newborn baby:"

"So, Lucy is a Vault Dweller, and what excited me about playing her was that she is so innocent and so naive and obviously very privileged as well, like you’ve touched on. It was exciting for me to start in that place. You know, she’s essentially a newborn baby. She hasn’t had any real-life experiences. All she knows is what she was taught and what she’s read in books that she has in the vault. It’s limited. And then you put her on the Wasteland, and, you know, what happens? What happens with that? That’s a really exciting [place] for me to start in."

Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus in the show, also shared more about his character.

According to the actor, Maximus has "lived in the Wasteland for his entire life," and due to the events of the show, he starts to "discover" what he wants in life:

"I play Maximus. He’s part of the Brotherhood of Steel.... What excited me was a little bit of what Ella’s talking about. It’s like, that starting place, and where you go from there. A person who’s lived in the Wasteland for his entire life, and he has to, have a certain type of moral ambiguity that is forced upon him, I think, living in the world that he lives in, and where you go from there. How you hold onto what is your unique, pure self, and how that changes, and how you discover what it is that you want."

Then, last but not least, there is Walton Goggins’ Ghoul. The actor sent in a video message to the proceedings, describing his character as "the guide… through this irradiated hellscape:"

"Hello, everyone. I am so very sorry that I couldn’t be there today. My name is Walton Goggins, and I play The Ghoul in 'Fallout'. The Ghoul is, in some ways, the poet Virgil in Dante’s Inferno. He’s the guide, if you will, through this irradiated hellscape that we find ourselves in in this post-apocalyptic world. He is a bounty hunter, an iconic bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, he is ruthless, he has his own set of moral codes, and he has a wicked sense of humor. Much like me. [laugh]."

Goggins teased that audiences will also learn who "he was before the war," a man named Cooper Howard, who "was a vastly different person than the Ghoul" viewers see in The Wasteland:

"He’s a very, very, very complicated guy, and to understand him, you have to understand the person that he was before the war. He had a name. His name was Cooper Howard, and he was a vastly different person than the ghoul that you’ve seen so far. Over the course of the show, through his experience back in the world before the nuclear fallout, you will understand how the world was. And he is the bridge between both these worlds. And I hope you enjoy it."

Alongside these new nuggets of information, a new trailer was also released, which can be seen here:

Amazon Studios’ Fallout Looks To Be a Quality Adaptation

One thing that sticks out about the new Fallout series, on top of its stellar production design, is its diversity in storytelling perspective. Its three leading characters represent vastly different experiences in the show’s desolate wasteland—staying faithful to the source material.

If Amazon Studios can knock it out of the park, the streaming service could have a massive hit on its hands. Not only that, but it could serve as a vehicle for many future spinoffs and other projects.

As for how this upcoming show relates to the games and their timeline, it was previously revealed that the series acts as a Fallout 5 in terms of story.

This means fans of the franchise should tune in when all episodes drop on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.