Here’s When Fallout Season 2 Is Now Expected to Come Out

A new production update could provide the first hint at when Fallout Season 2 will come out.

Based on Bethesda's series of post-apocalyptic RPG video games, Fallout Season 1 wowed fans back in April, fully realizing the irradiated world of the games in live-action for the first time.

The show was quickly greenlit for a second season from Amazon Prime Video, with the show setting up a potential visit to the games' iconic New Vegas locale.

Fallout

According to a new listing, fans may know when Fallout Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming sophomore effort from Prime Video's acclaimed video game adaptation is reportedly in the midst of production, having started on Thursday, November 7 with an end wrap expected sometime around April 10, 2025 (via Hollywood North).

While it has not been confirmed whether production has started on Season 2, those involved have provided various recent updates for fans.

Executive producer Lisa Joy posted on her Instagram Story in early November, via X (formerly Twitter), saying the crew was in the middle of a table read for the second season of the series.

This was quickly followed by an update from star Ella Purnell sharing that she was in Los Angeles and was ready to start filming on the series again.

The last fans heard from the show was during an appearance from actor Walton Goggins and series showrunner Jonathan Nolan. While accepting a Golden Joystick Award on November 21 for "Best Game Adaptation," they teased that they "need to get back to work," seemingly insinuating that filming had begun.

When Will Fallout Season 2 Be Released?

Potentially knowing when Fallout Season 2 will be finished filming could point fans to when the show may, ultimately, be released.

Season 1 was shot over roughly eight and a half months from July 2022 to late March 2023. It would then premiere just over a year later in April 2024.

If Season 2 were to follow a similar production pipeline, then a release sometime in April or May 2026 for Season 2 makes the most sense.

However, there is the chance it could come a bit sooner, as Season 1 was likely pushed a tad as Amazon Prime Video (along with the other major studios of Hollywood) was forced to shuffle its 2024 release calendar thanks to a dearth of content following the actor's and writers' strikes of 2023.

If that is the case, and Season 1 was punted down the line a couple of months to better fit this new schedule, then a Fallout Season 2 release date sometime as early as January or February 2026 could be possible.

Those hoping the latest addition to the beloved series will come sooner than that may be in for a rude awakening, as the kind of epic, CGI-heavy show that Fallout is can take a significant amount of time between wrapping up filming and release.

Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.