Prime Video Reveals When Fallout Season 2 Production Will Restart Following Delays

The LA fires have delayed the production of Fallout Season 2, but Amazon Prime Video has revealed when the production is planned to resume.

Fallout Lucy and Maximus in Armor

A serious natural disaster forced production on Fallout Season 2 to pause work for a short time.

Star Walton Goggins confirmed Fallout Season 2 started production in early December 2024 with a photo showing the prosthetics prep for his role as the Ghoul. Story details are starting to be revealed as well as fans look forward to the live-action introduction of New Vegas from the Fallout video game series.

As of writing, Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date, although it is expected to come to Prime Video sometime in 2026.

Amazon Revealed When Fallout Season 2 Production Will Resume

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean in Fallout
Variety confirmed production on Amazon Prime Video's Fallout Season 2 was temporarily halted due to the effects of the ongoing Pacific Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and Hurst Fire in the greater Los Angeles, California area. 

To date, the fire has engulfed more than 1,100 homes and structures while leaving five dead and thousands displaced.

Production on Fallout Season 2 was shut down on Wednesday, January 8, as the fires blaze through the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Sylmar neighborhoods of Southern California.

Other shows facing production suspensions include Hacks Season 4, Ted Season 2, and NCIS Season 22.

FilmLA, Los Angeles' permitting agency, shared a notification with the series that explained, "personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has also requested that permits issued for filming in the Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge, and unincorporated Pasadena communities be withdrawn.

For Fallout, filming is taking place in the Santa Clarita area, which is currently in the path of the Hurst fire. Prime Video additionally revealed filming is tentatively scheduled to restart on Friday, January 10 barring any new developments with the fires.

The Direct sends its heartfelt prayers and condolences to those affected and displaced by the Los Angeles fires.

