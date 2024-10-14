CBS’s NCIS finally returns for its second round of 2024 episodes with Season 22, bringing back plenty of iconic characters and actors.

NCIS is one of the biggest franchises on television, with the procedural investigation saga now spanning seven series and over 1,000 episodes.

Every Character & Actor in NCIS’ 2024 Season

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Sean Murray is the longest-standing NCIS cast member, leading the way as Timothy McGee, a senior field agent and second-in-command to the Major Crimes Response Team.

While McGhee started NCIS life as a timid and awkward character, he has become known for his intellect and skills, which make him essential to the team.

Murray has appeared in every season of NCIS for two decades (a total of over 450 episodes) but has also racked up other acting credits in Hocus Pocus, ER, and JAG.

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Special Agent Nick Torres boarded NCIS Season 14 as an undercover agent who spent years in deep cover but was forced to return when his sister’s life hung in the balance.

Torres is almost regarded as the team's muscle, exuding a tough, hard-nosed persona with a kind-hearted compassion layered underneath.

Valderrama is also known for performing in That ‘70s Show, Encanto, The Ranch, and more.

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

After the Season 21 finale, Jessica Knight accepted an offer to serve as the new REACT Chief Training Officer at Camp Pendleton, opening her up to a new story and opportunities this season.

Katrina Law’s NCIS character also ended her relationship with Dr. Jimmy Palmer due to her new position. This will leave many wondering if they may get back together since Katrina Law won’t be leaving NCIS as some predicted.

Law played an important role on The CW’s Arrow as Nyssa al Ghul, with other credits on The Oath, Spartacus, and more.

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Dr. Jimmy Palmer is the Chief Medical Examiner for NCIS’s Major Case Response Team (MCRT), and he will continue to be in Season 22, where his romance with Jessica Knight is bound to be a focus.

The couple may have broken up as Knight heads for a new job years after the death of Palmer’s wife due to COVID-19, but perhaps they may give their relationship another go, or maybe he will find new love elsewhere.

NCIS is Dietzen's biggest credit, but Perception, From Justin to Kelly, and One-Minute Time Machine are among his other projects.

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Kasie Hines is the genius Gen-Z Forensic Scientist in NCIS, holding a close relationship with Palmer, especially, and ultimately, the entire team.

Hines is known for her quirky persona, friendly nature, and constant ability to deliver laughs as the team works through complex cases.

Reasonover has also appeared in Superstore, 2 Broke Girls, Transparent, and many more projects.

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance has been on NCIS since Season 5 and has led the team as Director since his predecessor, Jenny Shepard, died in that finale.

From losing his wife to separation from his children, Vance reconnected with his son in Season 21, so maybe more family events are coming for Vance.

61-year-old Carroll has appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, The Game, and Invasion, with voiceover roles in the superhero genre, including The Death of Superman, Justice League: War, and the Spider-Man 2 video game.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Since he was fired from the FBI, Alden Parker has been an NCIS Supervisory Special Agent, having joined the series to replace Mark Harmon after his exit several years back in Season 19.

Parker may have suffered intense injuries when he was trapped under metal in the Season 21 finale, but fans are hopeful for him to make a full recovery and be back to work as usual in Season 22.

Cole is well known as Family Guy’s Principal Shepherd and has other credits in Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, and more.

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.