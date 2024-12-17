NCIS Season 22, Episode 9 highlights the return of Seamus Dever's devious new NCIS deputy director and Timothy McGee's rival, Gabrielle LaRoche.

"Humbug" sees the Major Crimes Response Team (MCRT) deal with a case involving leaked excerpts from a military tell-all book that could put the reputation of a decorated Marine at stake, and it is up for Torres and the team to save his Christmas.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 9 premiered on CBS on December 16.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 9 Cast Guide: Every Guest Star Who Appears

Seamus Dever - Gabrielle LaRoche

Seamus Dever

Seamus Dever returns as NCIS Deputy Director Gabrielle LaRoche in NCIS Season 22, Episode 9.

After winning the position over Timothy McGee (which had fans concerned due to a potential exit scare from the NCIS Season 22 premiere), LaRoche is back in the winter finale to oversee the team's new case.

He clashes with the team during their investigation. At one point, he even scolds them for visiting the person of interest without him while also dismissing the team's suggestion to use McGee's author connections to get the full manuscript of the military tell-all book.

Dever's most recognizable role is playing Kevin Ryan in over 170 episodes of Castle.

The actor also starred in Titans, Waco: The Aftermath, and Hunters.

Demetrius Grosse - Lieutenant Merritt Hastings

Demetrius Grosse

Demetrius Grosse guest stars as Lieutenant Merritt Hastings in NCIS' winter finale.

Hastings is the face of the veteran's bill, but his reputation is on the line after a tell-all book is hellbent on exposing his negligence during a Taliban invasion in Afghanistan back in 2010 that led to the deaths of three of his marines.

Despite the accusations, Hastings is a highly-respected marine best known for his actions of throwing an enemy's grenade away from his unit which saved most of his men's lives.

The latest episode is in the same vein as NCIS Season 22, Episode 5, "In the Cold," where the team protects a Cold War veteran from harm.

Grosse previously appeared in Banshee, Rampage, and 13 Hours.

Garrett Hines - Marine Lance Corporal Samuel Cross

Garrett Hines

Garrett Hines appears as Marine Lance Corporal Samuel Cross, a former member of Hastings' unit who holds a grudge against him because he is blaming him for his brother's death during that fateful night in Afghanistan.

As a way to seek revenge, Samuel wrote the military tell-all book that risks exposing Hastings' negligence during the mission.

Hines can be seen in Five Nights at Freddy's, Twisted Metal, and A Man in Full.

Sommer Carbuccia - Marine Lance Corporal Brian Zanella

Sommer Carbuccia

Sommer Carbuccia portrays Marine Lance Corporal Brian Zanella, another member of Hastings' unit who is now working for him in his automotive maintenance shop after he retired from active duty.

Zanella speaks with NCIS to let them know that Hastings is a good man, and he would do everything in his power to protect his unit.

Carbuccia's notable credits include Grey's Anatomy, So Help Me Todd, and Riverdale.

Cameron Bender - Martin Gates

Cameron Bender

Martin Gates is Samuel Cross' publisher who meets with McGee (who is undercover as his author persona Thom E. Gemcity) and Knight about a trade involving Gemcity's upcoming book and the full manuscript of the military tell-all book.

The character is played on-screen by Cameron Bender.

Bender has credits in Gilmore Girls, Just Roll With It, and Mayans M.C.

Boyana Balta - Emily Cross

Boyana Balta

Boyana Balta stars as Emily Cross, the wife of the late marine, Evan Cross.

She now works as a grief counselor. Later in the episode, she agrees to help Torres come through to her brother-in-law, Samuel, so that he would retract his statements in the tell-all book.

Balta also starred in The Unheard, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and The Holzer Files.

Derek Anthony - Lennox Kincaid

Derek Anthony

Derek Anthony makes an appearance as NCIS Maintenance Worker Lennox Kincaid. The character is responsible for fixing the headquarters' heating system.

Anthony can be seen in Criminal Minds, Sons of Anarchy, and The Baxters.

Ramsey Thoms - Marine Lance Corporal Evan Cross

Ramsey Thoms

Ramsey Thoms plays Marine Lance Corporal Evan Cross, a member of Hastings' unit who died during the Taliban operation.

Evan served as the radio operator and a skilled technician.

Thoms is known for his roles in Downhaven, Going Home, and Beauty Grace Malice.

Here are the main actors who appeared in NCIS Season 22, Episode 9:

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.