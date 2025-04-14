NCIS Season 22 Episode 17 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Killer Instinct' (Pictures) - Margo Harshman, Morgan Peter Brown & More

NCIS Season 22, Episode 17, "Killer Instinct," brings back Agent McGee's number one rival as Seamus Dever guest stars as Gabriel LaRoche.

The new episode of the CBS crime drama series sees the team finally capturing the infamous hitman known as "The Poet," leading them to a new lead in tracking down the suspect who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 17 'Killer Instinct' Cast & Guest Stars

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Katrina Law

As one of the mainstays of NCIS, Katrina Law is back as Special Agent Jessica Knight.

She teams up with Agent Nick Torres to pressure The Poet into giving them details about the true mastermind behind the death of a navy chief.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Law for portraying Nyssa al Ghul in Arrow. She also played important characters in The Oath and Spartacus.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Gary Cole

After some of his backstory involving his parents is fleshed out in NCIS Season 22, Episode 15, Gary Cole is back to lead the team as Special Agent Alden Parker.

Cole previously appeared in Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, and Waco: The Aftermath.

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Sean Murray

Special Agent Timothy McGee (played by Sean Murray) of NCIS makes a comeback as he deals with his rival and current boss, Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche.

To distract him with LaRoche's arrival, McGee gets himself busy by leading the investigation regarding the identity of the mastermind behind Lieutenant Commander Willis.

Aside from being one of the main cast members of NCIS Season 22, Murray also starred in Hocus Pocus, ER, and JAG.

Essam Ferris - Yann

Essam Ferris

Essam Ferris joins the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 as Yann.

Ferris has credits in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, WeCrashed, and Expedition Unknown.

Michelle Lukes

Michelle Lukes

Michelle Lukes appears in "Killer Instinct" as one of the new characters in NCIS Season 22.

Lukes is a veteran voice actor known for bringing characters to life in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Resident Evil Village, and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

Seamus Dever - Gabriel LaRoche

Seamus Dever

After playing a significant role in NCIS Season 22, Episode 9 (read more about the full cast here), Seamus Dever reprises his role as NCIS Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche.

Deputy Director LaRoche is Agent McGee's rival in the workplace.

In "Killer Instinct," LaRoche returns to mess with McGee after he grows close to his wife. This is amid the team's ongoing investigation into the emergence of the serial killer known as The Poet.

Dever's other notable credits include Titans, Waco: The Aftermath, and Hunters.

Brooke Lyons - Tammy LaRoche

Brooke Lyons

Brooke Lyons guest stars in NCIS Season 22, Episode 17 as Tammy LaRoche, Deputy Director Gabriel LaRoche's wife.

Lyons played many prominent roles in the past, such as Sarah Miller in Reasonable Doubt, Elizabeth Rojas in Life Sentence, and Eden Ellery in The Affair.

The actress also appeared in a vital role as part of the cast of The Rookie Season 6, Episode 6.

Morgan Peter Brown - The Poet

Morgan Peter Brown

Morgan Peter Brown appears in "Killer Instinct" as The Poet, a serial killer captured by the NCIS team after an anonymous tip leaked his secret location.

It turns out that he is the prime suspect in killing Lieutenant Commander Willis of the Navy.

Brown is best known for appearing in The Dungeon Run, One of Them Days, and Danger Force.

Margo Harshman - Delilah Fielding-McGee

Margo Harshman

Returning to the world of NCIS is Margo Harshman as Delilah Fielding, Tim McGee's wife, who works for the Department of Defense.

Season 22, Episode 17 sees Delilah having a good chat with her husband's rival, Gabriel LaRoche, which makes McGee suspicious.

Harshman is perhaps best known for playing Sheldon's assistant, Alex, in The Big Bang Theory.

The actress also starred in Even Stevens, Sorority Row, and How I Met Your Father.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in NCIS Season 22, Episode 10:

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.