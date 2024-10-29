NCIS Season 22, Episode 3 features powerhouse guest stars, namely Knots Landing star Donna Mills and Sweet Magnolia alum Justin Bruening, in the series' Halloween episode.

"The Trouble with Hal" sees the team being tapped to investigate a surprise party gone wrong after a lieutenant returns to his home only to find out that someone else is being celebrated and not him.

Things take a turn for the worse after the team found a dead body on the premises.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 3 premiered on CBS on October 28.

Every Main Cast Member of NCIS Season 22 Episode 3

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Sean Murray

Special Agent Timothy McGee is the second-in-command for the Major Case Response Team of NCIS. The character is brought to life on-screen by Sean Murray.

After an exit scare for McGee in NCIS Season 22's premiere by failing to secure his promotion to NCIS Deputy Director, he distracts himself by helping the team respond to a house fight.

"The Trouble with Hal" also made it clear that McGee has yet to move on from his promotion troubles, with the episode showing that he is still hellbent on proving that Gabriel LaRoche (the new NCIS Deputy Director) is involved with something shady.

Murray has been a mainstay of NCIS for two decades (a total of over 450 episodes). The actor's other acting credits include Hocus Pocus, ER, and JAG.

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Katrina Law

Katrina Law is back as Special Agent Jessica Knight in NCIS Season 22, Episode 3.

Although Jessica Knight's NCIS future was initially in jeopardy after receiving the offer for promotion to Chief REACT Training Officer at the end of Season 21, the veteran special agent decided to decline the offer during the Season 22 premiere.

Knight's rejection of the promotion makes things awkward for her and her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Palmer, considering that the latter broke up with the former to end the relationship "on his terms."

In Season 22, Episode 3, the former couple has yet to address their issue, which makes things uncomfortable for the rest of the team.

Law played an important role on The CW’s Arrow as Nyssa al Ghul, with other notable roles in The Oath, Spartacus, and more.

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian Dietzen

Brian Dietzen is back as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, the team's resident medical examiner and Jessica Knight's ex-boyfriend.

Things are still awkward and uncomfortable between Palmer and Knight after the emotional split that they endured in the Season 21 finale.

Palmer tries to make it light, though, by embracing the Halloween spirit as he wears a unique costume depicting "ME Man (aka Medical Examiner Man)" while taking part in the investigation behind Hal's death.

Dietzen is known for his roles in Perception, From Justin to Kelly, and One-Minute Time Machine.

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Rocky Carroll

Rocky Carroll plays Director Leon Vance, the one who oversees the NCIS operations.

In NCIS Season 22, Episode 3, Director Vance decides to turn Ducky's office into a multipurpose room, a space that he deems everyone needs.

Carroll has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in Crimson Tide, Yes Man, and Born on the Fourth of July.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Gary Cole

Gary Cole plays NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker in the brand-new NCIS episode.

Parker and McGee work side by side together to investigate Hal's death, bonding over their love for haunted houses and Halloween in general.

He also has an honest conversation with Knight after his hallucination of a girl named Lily during his near-death experience in the Season 21 finale. However, Parker keeps mum about it, noting that he is still trying to learn more about the identity of the certain Lily.

Cole has credits in Family Guy, Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, and more.

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama reprises his role as Special Agent Nick Torres, a strong and reliable asset of NCIS.

In NCIS Season 22, Episode 3, Torres is skeptical of the idea of ghosts lurking among us, which is a topic that was brought up after Parker and McGee opened up about their fascination with haunted houses.

Elsewhere, Nick also has an open conversation with Agent Knight about the awkwardness that looms between her and Palmer.

Knight tells Nick that he doesn't need to interfere or worry about what is going on with her and Palmer, pointing out that it is their issue to fix and not his.

The latest episode also reveals that Nick is trying his luck in the world of dating again.

Valderrama is also known for performing in That ‘70s Show, Encanto, The Ranch, and more.

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Diona Reasonover

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines, the team's resident forensic specialist.

In "Trouble with Hal," Kasie argues with Torres over his proposal to transform Ducky's office into a gym, noting that the room should be preserved as a memory to pay tribute to their former comrade.

Reasonover previously appeared in Superstore, 2 Broke Girls, Transparent, and many more projects.

Donna Mills - Wanda Prescott

Donna Mills

Donna Mills guest stars as Wanda Prescott, Bryce's grandmother and the wife of the late billionaire investment guru, G.H. Prescott.

It turns out that she left the house for Bryce, but she has no idea that someone else put it for rent under her name. It is later revealed that her money manager is the culprit behind it.

Mills is best known for playing Abby Ewing in Knots Landing. The veteran actress can also be seen in Nope, Best Mom, and General Hospital.

Justin Bruening - Lieutenant Bryce Prescott

Justin Bruening

Joining the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 3 is Justin Bruening as Lieutenant Bryce Prescott.

Lieutenant Prescott is at the center of the mystery after he learns the hard way that a group has organized a surprise party for someone else named Hal at his own home.

Bruening's most recognizable roles include Kyle Dash in Good Behavior, Cal Maddox in Sweet Magnolias, and Matthew Taylor in Grey's Anatomy.

CK Bolado - Ray

CK Bolado

CK Bolado is part of NCIS Season 22, Episode 3's cast as Ray, one of the guests who confronted Lieutenant Prescott after he punched his friend upon his arrival at his house.

The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of High Potential Episode 3.

Bolado starred in A Thousand Tomorrows, S.W.A.T., and Pam & Tommy.

Chrissie Fit - Mary Evans

Chrissie Fit

Chrissie Fit joins the world of NCIS Season 22 as Mary Evans, Hal's girlfriend who organized the surprise party at Bryce's home.

Fit is best known for playing Flo in the last two Pitch Perfect movies. The actress also appeared in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, The List, and Shining Vale.

Paul Zies - Big Bark

Paul Zies

Appearing as a guest star on NCIS Season 22, Episode 3 is Paul Zies as Big Bark, the guy to whom Hal/Felix owes money.

Mary tells Parker that Big Bark went to her bar to ask for money in a threatening manner, leading the team to believe that he has something to do with Hal's death. He is brought in for questioning.

Zies can be seen in Loot, Clipped, and Mayans M.C.

Dominic Burgess - Leonard

Dominic Burgess

Dominic Burgess stars as Leonard, Wanda's money manager who betrays her after feeling underpaid.

He does so by putting the house for rent under her name, admitting that he was simply trying to make extra cash.

Burgess is known for his roles in The CW's The Flash, Star Trek: Picard, and Feud.

Christopher M. Dukes - Phil

Christopher M. Dukes

Christopher M. Dukes appears as Phil, Bryce's delivery guy who is later revealed to be the suspect who killed Hal.

Dukes has credits in The West Wing, Pump, and 13 Steps.

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.

