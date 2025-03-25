NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 Cast: Every Guest Star In 'Moonlit' (Photos) - Stevie Lynn Jones, Isabella Hofmann & More

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 brings back a fan-favorite character as Zane Holtz returns as Agent Sawyer alongside new guest stars like Kensie Mills and Stevie Lynn Jones.

"Moonlit" serves as NCIS' back to form in Season 22 as it dives deep into the mystery surrounding Lily that has ties to the death of Parker's parents.

Elsewhere, Agent Torres gets a surprise visit from his nemesis, Agent Sawyer, as the pair butt heads anew.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 premiered on CBS on March 24.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 15 Cast Guide

Mary Cole - Audrey the Barista

Mary Cole

Mary Cole is part of NCIS Season 22, Episode 15's cast as Audrey, the resident barista of the NCIS headquarters.

NCIS is Cole's lone major acting credit.

Kensie Mills - Lily

Kensie Mills

Kensie Mills appears as Lily, the young girl seen by Parker in his visions.

Mills has credits in Lopez vs. Lopez and Three Clicks.

Reggie Austin - Navy Lieutenant Carlton Mane

Reggie Austin

Reggie Austin portrays Navy Lieutenant Carlton Mane, the chief of security of Kate Reynolds tasked in making sure that her daughter is safe at all times.

Austin is known for his roles in Sistas, Fantasy Island, and Night Train.

Stevie Lynn Jones - Shayna Reynolds

Stevie Lynn Jones

Joining the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 15 is Stevie Lynn Jones as Shayna Reynolds, the missing teenager who was found by Agent Torres and Agent McGee.

She claims her family is out to kill her which is why she ends up hiding inside a safe house in the woods.

Jones also starred in Animal Kingdom, Shameless, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Markice Moore

Markice Moore

Markice Moore stars as the head of the clean-up crew of the party where Shayna and his bodyguard went missing right after.

Moore's past credits include The Walking Dead, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Snowfall.

Zane Holtz - Agent Dale Sawyer

Zane Holtz

Returning to the world of NCIS is Zane Holtz as Agent Dale Sawyer, another NCIS agent who works in the night shift and the self-proclaimed "frienemy" of Agent Nick Torres.

In "Moonlit," Agent Sawyer is reprimanded by Director Vance for moonlighting as a private security officer for a wealthy family during work hours. As punishment, he becomes a probie assigned to look over the new case of NCIS' day crew.

Holtz is best known for appearing in Katy Keene, Riverdale, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Francis Xavier McCarthy - Roman Parker

Francis Xavier McCarthy

Francis Xavier McCarthy guest stars as Roman Parker, Agent Alden Parker's father.

Agent Parker goes on a video call with Roman to ask if he recognizes the girl (Lily) that he's been seeing in his visions.

McCarthy's notable credits include Dear White People, On the Basis of Sex, and 9-1-1.

Isabella Hofmann - Kate Reynolds

Isabella Hofmann

Kate Reynolds is a wealthy businesswoman who is described by her daughter (Shayna) as manipulative and narcissistic. The character is played on-screen by Isabella Hofmann.

Hofmann previously appeared in Homicide: Life on the Street, Firefly, and The Last World.

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Wilmer Valderrama

As part of the core cast of NCIS Season 22, Wilmer Valderrama has a significant arc in the new NCIS episode as Agent Nick Torres.

Torres is seen dealing with the unexpected return of his nemesis, Agent Sawyer.

When he catches him moonlighting as private security for a wealthy family, Torres does not waste time in interrogating him and make him confess about his other job.

While Torres and Sawyer butt heads in most of the episodes, the pair eventually set aside their differences to catch the real culprit in this week's case.

Valderrama's memorable roles include playing characters in That ‘70s Show, Encanto, The Ranch, and more.

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Gary Cole

Gary Cole's Agent Alden Parker of the NCIS team spends a lot of time learning about his past in the new episode of the hit CBS series.

After helping his favorite bakery get out of an illegal mess in NCIS Season 22, Episode 10 (read more about it here), Parker digs deep to learn more about his past and why he keeps on seeing the mystery girl (Lily) in his dreams and visions.

Cole is well known as Family Guy’s Principal Shepherd and has other credits in Dodgeball, Talladega Nights, and more.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in NCIS Season 22, Episode 10:

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.