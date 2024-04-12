Episode 1 of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video introduced viewers to a cast of characters inhabiting this morose nuclear drama.

Adapting the world of Betheda's beloved Fallout video game franchise, the streaming series opens with an introduction to this dark and oddly hilarious irradiated universe.

Episode 1 (titled "The End") covered a lot of ground including the events that preceded the nuclear apocalypse, a raid on one of the series' iconic vaults, and the opening up of the Los Angeles Wasteland as a vault dweller is thrust into this lawless land.

Every Main Character and Actor in Fallout Episode 1

Ella Purnell - Lucy

Leading Fallout is Ella Purnell as the former vault dweller Lucy. Standing in for the player character from the games, Lucy is forced from the safe confines of Vault 33 in Episode 1 following a Raider attack on her home and the kidnapping of her father.

Being her first time venturing out into the Wasteland, Lucy is going to have to adapt, as - after spending her entire life underground - she is now in no man's land with her only goal being to find her dad.

Purnell is best known for her work in Kick-Ass 2, Never Let Me Go, and Wildlike.

Aaron Moten - Maximus

Aaron Motren's Maximus serves as one of the other primary protagonists of the Fallout streaming series. The show picks up with Maximus as an aspiring member of the ironclad military force known as the Brotherhood of Steel.

After his close friend, Dane, is promoted from Aspirant recruit to Squire within the Brotherhood's ranks, Maximus is forced to take their place as Dane is brutally injured by way of a bloody blade-in-boot prank.

Moten's prior work includes Father Stu, Emancipation, and Netflix's Disjointed.

Kyle MacLachlan - Overseer Hank

Overseer Hank (played by Kyle MacLachlan) is the latest leader of the Vault 33 community, as his underground denizens continue to live underground hundreds of years after a nuclear attack wiped out the United States.

Hank is the father of two children in the vault, Ella Purnell's Lucy and Moises Arias' Norm, and is kidnapped in Episode 1 by Raiders after arranging what he thought was a run-of-the-mill post-apocalyptic marriage ceremony for his daughter.

MacLachlan is an icon of the big and small screen, leading titles such as Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and 1984's Dune movie.

Walton Goggins - The Ghoul

While he is expected to be a big part of the Fallout series going forward, Episode 1 features very little of Walton Goggin's The Ghoul.

This irradiated bounty hunter is dug up by some fellow cowpokes looking to recruit Goggins' gunslinger for a job. However, he turns the tables on this trio taking them out and using this as an excuse to take the bounty on for himself.

Goggins will be familiar to fans of Justified, Predators, and The Hateful Eight.

Moises Arias - Norm

Moises Aries plays Norm, the younger brother of Ella Purnell's Lucy and son of Kyle MacLachlan's Overseer Hank. In Episode 1, he is the one to go over to Vault 32, noticing something may be afoot at his sister's wedding ceremony minutes before it is revealed Raiders killed the residents of their neighboring vault and are about to do the same to Vault 33.

Arias is best known for playing Rico in Disney's Hannah Montana but has also appeared in The Kings of Summer and Ender's Game.

Sarita Choudhury - Lee Moldaver

Sarita Choudhury brings to life the leader of a Raider clan known as Lee Moldaver. After killing the residents of Vault 32 (which is directly next to Lucy's Vault 33), Lee and her Raider followers trick the residents of Vault 33 into letting them into their homes for a wedding ceremony.

Choudhury can also be seen in The Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, and A Perfect Murder.

Xelia Mendes-Jones - Dane

Dane (played by Xelia Mendes-Jones) is another member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and one of the only other Aspirants to have made friends with Aaron Moten's Maximus. While they are finally granted Squire status within the Brotherhood's ranks, Episode 1 sees Dane's promotion quickly taken away after they nearly lose a leg thanks to a morbid joke that saw a razor blade snuck into their boot.

Mendes-Jones' other two major credits are Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and Sans Comic.

Leslie Uggams - Betty Pearson

Leslie Uggams brings to life Betty Pearson in Fallout Episode 1. Betty is one of the council members of Vault 33 who takes control of the community after Overseer Hank is kidnapped during the Raider attack. She also is on the committee that grants Lucy the opportunity to marry early in the episode, which eventually results in the raid on Vault 33.

Uggams past credits include American Fiction, and Deadpool 1 and 2 where she played the fan-favorite character Blind Al.

Michael Cristofer - Elder Cleric Quintus

Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer) is one of the highest-ranking members of Maximus' Brotherhood of Steel regime. Quintus is the one who grants Maximus his Squirehood following the injury of Dane in Episode 1.

Cristofer has more than 30 acting credits to his name including Die Hard with a Vengeance, Gia, and Original Sin.

Johnny Pemberton - Thaddeus

Johnny Pemberton plays Thaddues in Fallout Episode 1. Thaddeus is another Aspirant in the Brotherhood of Steel who has a particular fondness for bullying the rest of his regime.

Pemberton previously appeared in Ant-Man, 21 Jump Street, and In the Loop.

Mykelti Williamson - Honcho

Popping up in the final scene of Episode 1 is Mykelti Williamson as Honcho. Like many wanderers of the Wasteland, Honcho is looking to make a buck. That is what pulls him (and two of his cowpoke cronies) towards Walton Goggins' The Ghoul, as he believed the irradiated badass could help with a bounty.

Williamson can also be seen in Forrest Gump, Heat, and Fences.

Zach Cherry - Woody Thomas

Woody Thomas (brought to life by Zach Cherry) is a resident of Vault 33, sitting on the governing committee along with Betty Thomas, Reg Mcphee, and Overseer Hank. Episode 1 sees Woody get some laugh-out-loud moments including one that includes a Jell-O mold during the bloodbath of a Raider attack.

Cherry's previous credits include Apple TV+'s Severance, Succession, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Annabel O'Hagan - Stephanie Harper

Living alongside Ella Purnell's Lucy in Vault 33 is Annabel O'Hagan's Stephanie Harper. Stephanie and Lucy grew up together, and she cannot wait to see her best friend get married and have kids within the confines of the vault.

Aside from one-episode appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Dear Edward, Fallout marks O'Hagan's major TV acting debut.

Dave Register - Chet

If there is someone who is the most upset with Lucy's arc nearly everything that happens to Lucy in Fallout Episode 1, it is Dave Register's Chet. Dave is the former lover and (disgustingly) cousin of Ella Purnell's character, living in Vault 33, hoping she sees him for more than just a family member to fool around with romantically.

Register's filmography includes credits in FBI, The Witch Files, and Heightened.

Rodrigo Luzzi - Reg McPhee

Sitting alongside Woody and Betty on the Vault 33 committee responsible for granting marriage requests with other vaults is Rodrgio Luzzi's Reg McPhee. Reg is also there toward the end of Episode 1 as Lucy escapes from Vault 33 to find her father.

Luzzi's other work includes Dead Ringers, FBI: Most Wanted, and New Amsterdam.

Leer Leary - Davey

Yet another member of the Vault 33 community is Leer Leary's Davey. This mustachioed vault dweller is seen cleaning up the mess of the Raider attack on his home and also comes to the Vault door just to see Lucy head out into the Wasteland at the end of Episode 1.

Leary's past credits have seen him appear in 30 Rock, FBI, and the Silent Hill: Downpour video game.

Cameron Cowperthwaite - Monty

Disguised as the vault dweller set to marry Ella Purnell's Lucy is the mysteriously handsome Monty (played by Cameron Cowperthwaite). However, after the ceremony is over, it is revealed Monty (along with his fellow Vault 32 visitors) are, in fact, Raiders who have plundered Vault 33's underground neighbor.

Cowperthwaite has also appeared in American Horror Story, Shameless, and Netflix's Monster series.

Joel March Garland - Biggie

Joel March Garland's Biggie is a machine gun-slinging cohort of Mykelti Williamson's Honcho. Episode 1 sees Biggie and his fellow bounty hunters meet their untimely demise at the hands of The Ghoul, whom they awake to help with a potential job.

Garlan's past work includes Orange Is the New Black, The Bounty Hunter, and The Believer.

Jacob A. Ware - Slim

The third member of Honcho's cowpoke trio is Jacob A. Ware as Slim. Just trying to make a buck in the Californian Wasteland, Slim joins his bounty-hunting friends in recruiting The Ghoul for a job.

Ware can also be seen in Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order.

Mike Doyle - Bob Spencer

Seen early in Episode 1 (pre-nuclear apocalypse) is Mike Doyle as Bob Spencer. Bob and his family are hosting a birthday party that kicks off the series, only for it to be interrupted by the quote-on-quote end of the world.

Doyle is best known for appearances in New Amsterdam, Almost Love, and Jersey Boys.

Janie Brookshire - Mrs. Spencer

Janie Brookshire plays Mrs. Spencer, the wife of Mike Doyle's Bob Spencer seen in Fallout's opening moments. With word of nuclear devastation elsewhere in the world, Mrs. Spenceer does everything she can to avoid conversation on the subject at her daughter's birthday party. Things change though when bombs begin to drop right outside her window.

Brookshire's other work includes Forever and #ThatThingFromBefore.

Brendan Burke - Officer Shortsight

While not at the top of the pecking order within the Brotherhood of Steel, Officer Shortsight (played by Brendan Burke) does get to order the Aspirants around, as their direct commanding officer at Maximus' home base in Episode 1.

Burke previously popped up in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, Annie, and Steven Spielberg's The Post.

Teagan Meredith - Janey Howard

Witnessing the beginning of the apocalypse along with the audience at the start of Fallout Episode 1 is Teegan Meredith as Janey Howard. Janey was just a young kid when the bombs dropped on Los Angeles. She is seen looking out over the city while the nuclear devastation at the series' heart unfolds.

Meredith's only other major acting credit was in one episode of Peacock's The Calling.

Logan Crawford - News Anchor

Seen on the TV right before the bombs drop on Los Angeles in Episode 1 is Logan Crawford as a '50s-era news anchor. He tells of nuclear devastation elsewhere in the U.S. before being turned off by the owner of the house.

Crawford can also be seen in What We Do in the Shadows, You Don't Know Jack, and Blue Bloods.

Michael John Benzaia - Weather Newscaster

Joining Logan Crawford's new anchor as an on-screen personality in the pre-nuclear apocalypse world of Fallout is Michael John Benzaia's weather newscaster. Episode 1 sees Benzaia's character asking during his forecast if he should be predicting the weather for next week if they do not know if next week will even happen.

Benzaia may be familiar to fans for his work in Welcome to Chippendales alongside Kumail Nanjiani and General Hospital.

Jacinto Taras Riddick - Cleric Felix

Jacinto Tara Riddick takes on the role of Cleric Felix in the series' first episode. Cleric Felix is seen as a ranking member of the Brotherhood of Steel, teaching some of the young Apriants looking for promotion.

Riddick is best known for his roles in Cop Out and In the Cut.

Mason Cufari - Roy Spencer

Of all the days for the world to end, it had to end on little Roy Spencer's birthday. Mason Cufari brings the young boy to life in the opening moments of Fallout Episode 1, as he celebrates at hit Californian backyard birthday party before it is interrupted by nuclear blasts over the city of Los Angeles.

Cufari can also be seen in The Good Half and Harlan Corben's Shelter.

Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.