Zelda Movie Delay Hurts, But Here Are 13 Video Game Movies to Get Excited For In 2026 & Beyond

The Legend of Zelda movie has been officially delayed, but that does not mean there are no more big-name video game movies on the way to get excited about. Nintendo's first stab at a live-action film in over 30 years is supposedly set to come from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball, marking just the latest name in gaming to get the big-screen treatment. Hollywood video game adaptations have started to pick up steam at the box office, with hits like A Minecraft Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie wowing audiences over the last couple of years.

Mere weeks after it confirmed its initial release date, Nintendo has delayed Sony Pictures' The Legend of Zelda movie, pushing the film back due to what the gaming giant described as "production reasons."

The news was officially announced on Nintendo's Nintendo Today mobile platform and through its social channels, revealing The Legend of Zelda will now come to theaters on May 7, 2027:

"This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience."

This pushes the movie six weeks down the calendar from its originally announced release date of March 26, 2027.

Nintendo

Information on the new video game movie remains scarce. Insider Daniel Richtman recently reported that Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was in the running to play the film's titular Hylian princess; however, Nintendo or Sony have yet to officially confirm this.

The Legend of Zelda movie is being directed by Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball. Ball has called the movie a dream project, telling fans that they will "be happy" with where he takes adapting the beloved series of Nintendo action-adventure titles.

More Video Game Movies To Get Excited About

Mortal Kombat 2

New Line Cinema

The most imminent video game movie adaptation set to hit theaters is the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2.

Coming from the writer and director of the first film, Simon McQuoid, the next chapter in the big-screen take on the acclaimed R-rated fighting game franchise will punch and hit its way onto the big screen on October 24, 2025.

The most significant new addition to this blood-soaked sequel will be the introduction of the central tournament from the games as well as Tati Gabrielle (who fans may recognize from The Last of Us HBO series) as Jade and The Boys actor Karl Urban as fan-favorite character Johnny Cage.

Super Mario Bros. Movie 2

Illumination Entertainment

Continuing on the video game movie sequel train will be next year's Super Mario Bros. Movie 2. After the first Mario movie grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in 2022, it makes sense that Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment want to partner again for an animated sequel.

The upcoming sequel will come to theaters on April 3, 2026, once again starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black as beloved mainstays of the Mushroom Kingdom Mario, Peach, and Bowser.

This time around, fans can almost surely expect even more familiar faces from the games to pop up, including Mario's dinosaur sidekick Yoshi, who was teased in the first movie (read more about who else could appear in The Mario Movie 2 here).

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Paramount

One of the most popular and critically successful video game movie franchises yet has been Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will race into theaters on March 19, 2027 (just one week before the Zelda movie was supposed to come out).

Fans can expect Ben Schartz to return as SEGA's iconic blue-quilled hedgehog in the new film, along with Idris Elba as Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails.

However, joining the fun this time around will be the hammer-wielding Amy Rose and the metal menace known as Metal Sonic, which could be setting up an adaptation of one of Sonic's most zany video game adventures.

Street Fighter

Legendary Picture

Capcom's Street Fighter franchise is no stranger to the big screen, but fans remain hopeful that this latest stab at the beloved fighting series will fare better than the last few.

The new Street Fighter movie comes from Legendary Pictures and Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai, with no publicly known release date at this time.

Official casting information for who will embody the franchise's iconic lineup of characters has not been made public; however, insider Jeff Sneider reported in late May that names like Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and Roman Reigns had signed on to play iconic fighters Ken, Blanka, and Akuma in the film.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware

When FromSoftware put Elden Ring out into the world in 2022, it blew gamers' minds.

Bandai Namco and A24 hope to do the same with a live-action Elden Ring movie from Ex Machina and Civil War director Alex Garland.

The upcoming Elden Ring film is reported to star Warfare actor Kit Connor, with the movie story assumed to follow an adventurer in the George R.R. Martin-created world known as the Lands Between as he contends with hulking beasts and uncovers the mysteries of the terrifying dark fantasy world before him.

Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation

PlayStation's Ghost of Tsushima movie has long been in development, with no release or casting information public.

The new film will be based on Sucker Punch Productions' 2020 open-world action RPG of the same name. It tells the tale of a samurai named Jim as he attempts to protect his homeland from the first invasion of the Mongols in Feudal Japan.

John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski will direct the project for Sony Pictures. In a May 2022 conversation with The Direct, Stahelski mentioned the movie as "one of the great projects" he was developing at the time.

Death Stranding

Kojima Productions

After decades of adoring renowned game designer Hideo Kojima's insane and awesome brain, the moviegoing masses will finally get a taste of what we have been discussing for years.

Announced as yet another video game movie from A24, the Death Standing movie is set to adapt the events of the Kojima Productions-developed game of the same name.

Death Stranding is a bleak sci-fi adventure centering on a delivery man (or porter) tasked with reconnecting an isolated America after a mysterious apocalyptic event. A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski is said to write and direct the live-action movie (via Deadline)

Horizon: Zero Dawn

PlayStation

After first being announced as a TV series in the works at Netflix, PlayStation's Horizon: Zero Dawn adaptation was ultimately put on ice and re-revealed as a new feature-length film.

The Horizon: Zero Dawn movie was announced alongside several other new PlayStation Studios productions at CES 2025, with no other information known at this time.

The Horizon series comes from Killzone developer Guerrilla Games, taking place in a post-post-apocalyptic world inhabited by primal humans and a vast array of robot dinosaurs.

Helldivers 2

Arrowhead Games

Helldivers 2 has been one of the best stories in gaming over the last couple of years. Announced and released as a relatively small multiplayer co-op shooter from developer Arrowhead Games, the online action game took off, becoming a viral hit and one of the biggest games in PlayStation history.

With all this success in mind, the logical next step was taking the franchise to the big screen.

The Helldivers movie was announced with nothing more than a logo at CES 2025; however, one can assume it will be over the game's signature brand of humor, creating a zany Starship Troopers sci-fi adventure for the modern age.

BioShock

2K Games

The Netflix BioShock movie has been long in development, but that has not stymied any potential anticipation for the live-action adaptation of Irrational Games' 2007 first-person shooter classic.

The epic sci-fi tale follows a man living in the 1940s who happens across a well-past-its-heydey utopia under the sea after a devastating plane crash.

Director Francis Lawerence last told fans in May 2025 that the movie was "still in development" despite a relative lack of news, and the script was actively being worked upon by him and a writer's room (via IGN). The movie has no known release date.

The Sims

Electronic Arts

This new video game blockbuster will have fans talking Simlish by the time they are walking out of the theater. Based on Electronic Arts' iconic life simulation game, The Sims movie will tackle the franchise on the big screen for the very first time.

The movie was first announced in September 2024, with Amazon MGM Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, and the Margot Robbie-backed LuckyChap Entertainment at the helm.

Marvel Studios director Kate Herron is writing the project, with some speculating that it could feature some of the tone and biting commentary of Robbie's recent blockbuster hit, Barbie.

Gears Of War

Xbox

Plans for a Gears of War movie were first unveiled back in November 2022, with Netflix and developers The Coalition backing the project. Since then, fans learned of the movie's director in May 2025, as Deadpool helmer David Leitch was announced to take charge of the film.

Gears of War is one of Xbox and Microsoft's biggest gaming brands, spanning six mainline entries across nearly 20 years.

It tells the tale of human soldiers known as Cogs as they fight against the mysterious alien Locust Hoard, who emerged from the ground beneath them one day.

Uncharted 2

Sony Pictures

It took a while for PlayStation's Uncharted franchise to make it to the big screen, but once it did, there was no looking back. While the first Tom Holland-led Uncharted film earned middle reviews upon release in 2022, it became one of the biggest films of the year, amassing a global box office total of $407.1 million.

So, a second movie was greenlit, focused on Holland's globe-trotting adventurer. According to star Mark Wahlberg, in December 2023, a script for the Uncharted sequel has been written; it is just a matter of getting it filmed and out.

Whether the movie will follow the events of developer Naughty Dog's beloved Uncharted 2 is unclear, but fans can be sure they are in for a rip-rollicking artifact-hunting ride when it does eventually see the light of day.