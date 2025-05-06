Margot Robbie's The Sims Movie Gets Promising Update from Director

Marvel Studios director Kate Herron has spoken about her work on the upcoming Margot Robbie-produced The Sims movie adaptation, providing a promising update for fans. A movie adaptation of EA's popular life simulator game was revealed to be in development over a year ago, but little has been heard of it since. Herron, known for directing Season 1 of Loki, has been attached to the movie since its announcement in 2024.

In an interview with Variety about directing HBO's The Last of Us, Herron was asked about her next video game adaptation project, The Sims. The director confirmed the movie is in the writing phase and that they are "feeling very good" about its direction:

"I’m just writing away, but we’re all feeling very good about it."

Herron is writing The Sims adaptation with Briony Redman (Doctor Who), which is being overseen by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment. In September 2024, it was announced that Amazon MGM would also back the film. No cast or release date has been announced.

The Sims is one of EA's best-selling video game franchises, having released its first installment in 2000. The games provide a life simulator with vast customization options, allowing players to use near-limitless creativity to build out their characters' scenarios. The last mainline The Sims game came in 2014, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of The Sims 5.

What to Expect From The Sims Movie

EA

The Sims movie is still in such an early phase of development that it's difficult to say how (or if) it will come to fruition. Herron's update that the creatives are feeling positive about the script is promising, but also signals that the film is still several years away from making it to the big screen.

The movie's affiliation with LuckyChap is another promising sign of its success. Robbie's company also helped shepherd the Barbie movie to screens, which bears some similarities to The Sims; both are monumentally successful IPs with somewhat unconventional stories to adapt to the screen. If The Sims can follow the same routes as Barbie did, then fans can expect an exceptional adaptation.

Herron's work on Loki and The Last of Us makes the director a fitting choice for The Sims adaptation. Loki remains one of the best-rated MCU Disney+ shows. Meanwhile, HBO's The Last of Us is considered by many to be one of the best video game adaptations of all time (on which Herron directed Season 2 Episode 4), proving that the director has an aptitude for bringing beloved source material to life.