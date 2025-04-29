The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 is set to showcase four new major characters that could pose a danger to the lives of Ellie and Dina as they continue their journey in Seattle.

The Last of Us Season 2 raises the stakes by killing off Joel after Abby sought her revenge for the death of her father at the end of Season 1. Joel's devastating death leads Ellie and Dina to track down Abby and her friends in Seattle, but they are not aware that the group they are trying to find is part of a larger militia community called the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), filled with dangerous people.

Season 2, Episode 3's ending revealed the full might of the WLF, showing well-trained soldiers armed with heavy weaponry patrolling the streets of Seattle.

HBO officially released new images for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4, to properly introduce four new characters in the series.

Jeffrey Wright - Isaac

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright is set to make his debut as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4.

In the video game, Isaac serves as the ruthless leader of the WLF, hellbent on defeating the Scars/Seraphites (aka the travelers with scars on their faces seen in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 3).

The official still essentially confirms that fans will get to see more of Isaac's backstory as a Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA) officer before rising to the ranks and forming the WLF.

Ben Ahlers - Burton

Jeffrey Wright, Ben Ahlers, and Alanna Ubach

Another FEDRA officer named Burton portrayed by Ben Ahlers is seen in the preview images.

He appears to be one of the loyal allies of Isaac who joined his efforts in abandoning FEDRA and starting the WLF.

Alanna Ubach - Hanrahan

Alanna Ubach

Alanna Ubach joins the cast of The Last of Us Season 2 as Hanrahan.

Not much is known about Ubach's role since Hanrahan is not a character who originated from the game.

The trailers did showcase Hanrahan meeting with Isaac in the past, potentially indicating that she could either be an ally or an enemy of the WLF.

BONUS: Ryan Masson (Actor)

Ryan Masson appears in The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 4 as a member of the Seraphites who is abducted and tortured by Isaac inside the WLF headquarters.

Why These 4 Characters Are Crucial in The Last of Us Season 2

Bella Ramsey & Isabel Merced

The inclusion of these four new characters in Season 2 is significant as it allows players and new viewers of the TV show to fully immerse themselves in the world of The Last of Us (read more about its full cast here).

It allows them to learn and understand more of Isaac's backstory, how he embraces the formation of WLF, and expand more on his reasoning behind his grudge toward the Seraphites as they stake their claim for Seattle.

Showing these aspects is important to understand his motivations, and his expanded role in Season 2 suggests that he will be a force to be reckoned with for both Ellie and Dina.

Meanwhile, the other characters like Hanrahan and Burton could provide different points of view of the formation of the WLF and how it rose to a ruthless militia.

Some may have even theorized that Hanrahan is actually The Prophet, the leader of the Seraphites.

It would be a huge twist if the leader had already crossed paths with Isaac before, or she could even be revealed as a former WLF member who defected from the group since she doesn't want to abide by Isaac's tactics and rules.

The next episode of The Last of Us Season 2 will premiere on Max on Sunday, May 4, at 9 p.m. ET.