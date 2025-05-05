The latest episode of The Last of Us Season 2 includes a chilling warning written in blood, which ties back to Naughty Dog's game, The Last of Us Part 2. Since they arrived in Seattle in Episode 3, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) have started to see signs of a conflict much bigger and more dangerous than their mission for vengeance against Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

Like the first season, Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us stays faithful to its source material and brings to life many of the game's familiar characters, locations, and messaging. In The Last of Us Part 2's case, this also includes a recurring theme about the cycle of violence, which is evident in the war taking place in Seattle.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Reveals the Violence of the Seraphites

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 3 spent plenty of time establishing the danger of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), aka the group that Abby belongs to, which Ellie and Dina intend to hunt down.

On their journey to Seattle, the duo encountered a group of dead travellers that the WLF had killed, who were revealed to be the Seraphites. The final scenes of Episode 3 proved that the WLF has plenty of manpower, with automatic rifles, soldiers, and even tanks on their side. The Seraphites, meanwhile, are a religious faction that rejects technology and carries crafted weapons like hammers, bows, and arrows.

While this would seemingly put the Seraphites on the back foot against the WLF, this was proven not to be the case in Season 2 Episode 4. When Dina and Ellie arrive at the WLF's radio station, they find that all the WLF soldiers have been killed and strung up by their necks. Looking around for the culprits, Ellie finds a message written in blood on the wall: "Feel Her Love."

Why Was 'Feel Her Love' Written In Blood on the Wall?

HBO

The message left in blood is a calling card for the Seraphites, along with the curved symbol, which identifies them to Ellie and Dina as the group they'd found dead in Episode 3. The Seraphites' actions at the radio tower reiterate the brutal war between them and the WLF and reveal that even though the Seraphites may not have the same weaponry, they're equally as dangerous.

In The Last of Us Part 2, players often encounter the words "Feel Her Love" as they venture through Seattle. The words are accompanied by images of the Prophet, aka the woman who founded the Seraphites, whom the group still worships despite her death.

Naughty Dog

While players never meet the Seraphite Prophet, she is known to be very influential with her words and incredibly charismatic. She even succeeded in bringing some WLF members to their side. Using the phrase "Feel Her Love" around Seattle seems to be a way for the Seraphites to invite outside members into their cause, enticing them with the love of their prophet.

In Episode 4, however, the words are used as a message for violence. The war between the WLF (led by Jeffrey Wright's Isaac) and Seraphites has clearly been raging for some time when Ellie and Dina arrive in the thick of it, and in this case, the writing on the wall is a clear mark of retaliation, further establishing that the cycle of violence is in full swing in Seattle.