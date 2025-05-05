Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Opening Scene Explained: Why Isaac Betrays FEDRA

The Last of Us fans met Jeffrey Wright's Isaac Dixon in Season 2 Episode 4, and the character quickly made an impression with his controversial decisions. This is the second time Wright has portrayed Isaac, after he originated the role of the WLF leader in Naughty Dog's game The Last of Us Part 2. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Isaac in The Last of Us, particularly after learning he would appear in new scenes that weren't originally in the second game.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 delivered on that promise, picking up with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) as they entered the battleground of Seattle and its warring factions: the Washington Liberation Front (aka Abby's group) and the mysterious, religious Seraphites.

What Happens to Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4

HBO

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 opens on a truck full of FEDRA soldiers travelling through the Seattle Quarantine Zone in 2018 (ten years before the present timeline). One of the soldiers recounts a story, revealing how he and his FEDRA colleagues beat up a "voter" for disseminating, which receives laughs and cheers from the group.

A new FEDRA soldier named Burton (Ben Ahlers) questions why they called the citizens voters, which is when Isaac, the patrol leader, makes himself known:

"Because we took away their rights. We took away their right to vote. Somebody started calling them voters to mock them."

Shortly after this, the truck comes across a blocked road, and citizens begin to flood the street. The FEDRA soldiers begin to panic, but Isaac tells them to stay put while he talks to the people—a move that breaks protocol. He takes Burton with him.

HBO

A woman (Alanna Ubach) steps forward on the street to talk to them. She asks, "You, Isaac?" He nods and then asks, "You, Hanrahan?" which she confirms.

Isaac then turns and walks back to the truck. He calmly unpins two grenades, throws them into the back of the car full of soldiers, and closes the door. They explode, killing everyone inside. The driver manages to escape, but Isaac doesn't hesitate to gun him down. He returns to Hanrahan, who shakes his hand, saying, "Welcome to the fight."

Burton watches all this in horror, until Isaac turns to him and says, "Now make your choice."

Why Isaac Betrayed FEDRA and Teamed Up With Hanrahan, Explained

HBO

This scene was a surprising introduction to Isaac for both fans of the game and newcomers to The Last of Us. Much of Isaac's backstory has been shrouded in mystery, but Episode 4 reveals that the WLF leader was once a former FEDRA soldier.

Throughout the series, it's been made clear that FEDRA wasn't always the most liked governing body in the post-apocalypse. This led to several uprisings and wars, which viewers have seen in Season 1 in Boston with the Fireflies, and in Kansas City, where Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) group overthrew FEDRA.

This scene with Isaac establishes the beginnings of a similar uprising about to take hold in Seattle. FEDRA's treatment and disdain for the citizens in the Quarantine Zone were on full display during the soldier's story about the disseminating voters, and it's clear this did not sit well with Isaac.

Isaac has likely borne witness, or even taken part in, multiple situations just like the one the soldier was describing, in which FEDRA soldiers were unnecessarily cruel to the citizens under their rule. Isaac's decision to join with Hanrahan is a reflection of his hatred for the group he is a part of and his desire to change and join a new revolution, which he does with the WLF.

It becomes clear later in the episode that Isaac got his wish. He's now the ruthless leader of the WLF. But with that also comes a new war, this time with the religious Seraphites.