The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 introduces a plethora of new characters to the post-apocalyptic story.

The first episode of the new season (titled 'Future Days') picks things up five years after the ending of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie settled in Jackson, Wyoming.

With the story following the same trajectory as The Last of Us Part 2, the new season brings to life new and many beloved characters from Naughty Dog's video game.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor & Character

Pedro Pascal - Joel

The Last of Us

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal returns to play Joel Miller in The Last of Us Season 2.

After embarking on a formative journey in Season 1, that saw Joel's hardened smuggler heart softened by his fatherly love for Ellie, Joel is dealing with parent-daughter issues in The Last of Us Season 2.

The Season 2 premiere reveals that a rift has formed between the two over the past five years (which the cast members have described as "incredibly painful"). Joel is desperate to mend it, even going to Jackson's resident therapist, Gail, for some advice.

Bella Ramsey - Ellie

The Last of Us

When audiences catch up with Ellie five years after season 1's adventure, she has transitioned into a formidable 19-year-old with the same witty spirit.

Season 2 Episode 1 of The Last of Us finds Ellie running head-first into danger, mulling over her crush on fellow Jackson resident Dina, and shunning the help of her father figure, Joel.

Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) returns as Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2.

Spencer Lord - Owen

The Last of Us

Owen receives a brief introduction in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 as a member of Abby's group in Salt Lake City. His fondness for Abby suggests a relationship between the two (which would adhere to their history in The Last of Us Part 2), and he supports Abby in her quest for vengeance on Joel.

Spencer Lord has been seen in Heartland, The Good Doctor, and Riverdale.

Tati Gabrielle - Nora

The Last of Us

Another member of Abby's Salt Lake City crew is Nora, who is sighted in the opening and closing scenes of The Last of Us Season 2's premiere.

Like the others in the group, Nora is seen grieving the controversial events at Salt Lake City Hospital and is part of the group that sets out with Abby to make Joel pay.

Tati Gabrielle plays Nora in HBO's The Last of Us, who has previously had roles in The 100, Uncharted, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and will soon be seen in Naughty Dog's new video game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Ariela Barer - Mel

The Last of Us

Marvel's Runaways and How to Blow Up a Pipeline star Ariela Barer appears in The Last of Us Season 2 as Mel, another member of Abby's group seen at the start of the episode.

While her appearance is brief, Mel appears to be similar to her character in the game, who is often the voice of reason and morality in the group. Depending on how HBO's The Last of Us adapts the game's timeline, Mel may be seen sparingly in the rest of Season 2.

Danny Ramirez - Manny

The Last of Us

Rounding out the Salt Lake City crew is Manny who, like the others, is a former Firefly and close friend of Abby.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World star Danny Ramirez appears in The Last of Us Season 2 as Manny.

Kaitlyn Dever - Abby

The Last of Us

Booksmart and Apple Cider Vinegar star Kaitlyn Dever stars as newcomer Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

While Abby is introduced only briefly in Episode 1, she is established as a Firefly on a mission. She desires vengeance on Joel for an unknown reason.

While some changes have been made to Abby's character in The Last of Us Season 2, if the series sticks closely to the game, she will become an important player in the story.

Gabriel Luna - Tommy

The Last of Us

With Joel and Ellie settled into Jackson, it makes sense that Joel's brother Tommy (played by Jeffrey Pierce in the games) would return in HBO's The Last of Us as well.

Terminator: Dark Fate and Agents of SHIELD star Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy in Season 2, who five years later finds himself in two new positions: one as a council member on Jackon's governing board and the other as a father to five-year-old Benji.

Rutina Wesley - Maria

The Last of Us

Rutina Wesley (True Blood) played Tommy's wife, Maria, in Season 1 of The Last of Us.

In Season 2, as a leading member of Jackson's council, Maria finds herself dealing with the stresses of a rapidly expanding settlement.

Isabela Merced - Dina

The Last of Us

Dina is a prominent new character in The Last of Us Season 2's premiere episode.

She is introduced as Ellie's best friend and is caught in an on-again-off-again relationship with Jesse, complicating her growing feelings for Ellie. Dina is also established as something of a prodigy to Joel, who is eager to learn practical skills from the survivor and ex-contractor.

Isabela Merced, whose credits include Alien: Covenant, Madame Web, and the upcoming Superman (2025), portrays Dina.

Young Mazino - Jesse

The Last of Us

Another new face in The Last of Us Season 2 is Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse.

Slightly older than Dina and Ellie, Jesse is a respected young leader in Jackson who is shown in the first episode overseeing the patrols around the community area. He is a friend of Ellie's and has a complicated past with Dina.

Noah Lamanna - Cat

The Last of Us

One The Last of Us Part 2 character who is receiving an expanded storyline in Season 2 of the HBO series is Cat.

Originally only referenced in the game as the ex who gave Ellie her forearm tattoo, Cat and Ellie's complicated relationship is on full display in The Last of Us Season 2. Cat serves as Ellie and Dina's patrol leader in the premiere, whom they disobey to investigate the supermarket by themselves.

Noah Lamanna plays Cat and has been seen in Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Ezra Agbonkhese - Benji

The Last of Us

Newcomer Ezra Agbonkhese portrays The Last of Us Season 2's young new character Benji, who is the five-year-old son of Tommy and Maria, and the nephew of Joel.

Benji is introduced in one scene in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1, where he joins Joel and Maria while they plan the construction and expansion of Jackson.

Catherine O'Hara - Gail

The Last of Us

Catherine O'Hara (well known for her roles in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Schitt's Creek) joins The Last of Us Season 2 as an original character named Gail.

O'Hara's new character has been the source of speculation for months, but the premiere episode confirmed she is Jackson's resident therapist and is Eugene's wife (a character from the game who will be introduced later in the season).

Robert John Burke - Seth

The Last of Us

Seth is one of the Jackson residents who appears briefly during the New Year's Eve dance sequence and calls out Dina and Ellie's public displays of affection. He ends up being assaulted by Joel for his homophobic comments.

Tombstone, RoboCop 3, and Gossip Girl actor Robert John Burke joins The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 cast as Seth.

Victor Lau - Dina Dance Partner

The Last of Us

Victor Lau joins his fellow Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist cast member, Kieran Bohay, in The Last of Us Season 2 as Dina's other dance partner during the New Year's Eve event.

Gillian Barber - Councilwoman

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 establishes Jackson's governing council members. Gillian Barber (Jumanji) plays one of the council members alongside Tommy and Maria.

William Belleau - Councilman

The Last of Us

Another member of Jackson's council is played by William Belleau (Killers of the Flower Moon), who questions Tommy and Maria about Ellie's ordeal with the stalker in Episode 1.

Finn McCager Higgins - Caleb

The Last of Us

When The Last of Us Season 2 picks up with Ellie five years later, it's to find her in the midst of a vicious sparring session with a fellow resident of Jackson. This resident, named Caleb, is played by stuntman Finn McCager Higgins in the series.

Rebecca Ferguson - Stalker

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 introduces several ways that the Cordyceps virus has evolved over the years (including the reversal of the retcon of spores), and one of these new forms is the terrifying Stalker.

Rebecca Ferguson, who also served as a stunt performer in Season 1 of The Last of Us, portrays the stalker who hunts and fights with Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1.

Brittany and the Jug Boys (Aoife O'Donovan, Brittany Haas, Greg Liszt, Corey DiMario, Miranda Henne, Gustavo Santaolalla)

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 shows that Jackson's community is prospering to the point that they can hold celebrations for events like New Year's and host a live band, which in the show is known as Brittany and the Jug Boys.

A fun Easter egg for fans of the game is that Brittany and the Jug Boys are portrayed by the band members of Crooked Still. They are responsible for the songs 'Little Sadie' and 'Ecstasy,' which play in both the song and game versions of the Jackson dance scene.

An extra Easter egg for fans is Gustavo Santaolalla's appearance as the band's ukulele player. Santaolalla is a renowned musician who served as the composer on both The Last of Us video games and the composer on the HBO series.

The Last of Us Season 2 releases new episodes weekly on Sundays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Max.