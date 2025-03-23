The Last of Us Season 2 Will 'Feed the Gays' With Ellie Girlfriend Romance Scenes, Says Star

According to one of the show's biggest stars, fans can expect The Last of Us Season 2's Ellie girlfriend storyline to "feed the gays. "

After adapting the events of the beloved PlayStation game of the same name in Season 1, Season 2 of the HBO series is set to take a stab at the even darker story of The Last of Us Part II.

Part of this new story includes a love interest for Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Dina (played by Isabela Merced).

The Last of Us Season 2 Star Teases Queer Love Story

The Last of Us

The Last of Us Season 2 star Isabela Merced has fans giddy with excitement following some comments about the upcoming season.

In an IMDb interview (via @IsabellaMercedArchives on Instagram), Merced teased that fans will "be so happy" with Season 2, particularly regarding the fan-favorite Ellie girlfriend storyline. This plot thread sees Bella Ramsy's teenage survivor falling for a girl named Bella.

"Our chemistry is undeniable and the gays are going to be fed. Like they are going to be so happy. I love it."

Fans may remember that Ellie's queerness was introduced in Season 1 of the HBO series (and the Left Behind DLC of the original game) when it was revealed that she had feelings for her female friend, Riley, during their tragic adventure in a derelict mall.

The Last of Us Part II

The series has offered audiences several small glimpses of Ellie and Dina in Season 2, showing pieces of their upcoming romance (read about the first look fans got at Dina in the series here).

Other teases include the now-iconic "Take On Me" scene from Seattle and (more recently) the barn dance that served as one of the first looks fans got at The Last of Us Part II gameplay in 2018.

What Can Fans Expect From Ellie & Dina's Relationship?

Ellie and Dina's romance is a key part of The Last of Us Part II, and those worried that the HBO adaptation will tone it down should calm their nerves. Even when the series has deviated from its source material, it has done so while remaining authentic to the spirit of the original game's vision.

As for what Merced is talking about with this idea of "feeding the gays," it likely has to do with just how much of the Ellie-Dina romance fans will get to see.

The series' marketing material has seemingly teased just how far into the Last of Us Part II story the show will explore in Season 2, and there is plenty of great Ellie and Dina material to chew on during that time.

This includes moments like the pair's steamy stake out during a snowstorm early in the game, their first public kiss in front of everyone at the Jackson hoedown, and Ellie serenading Dina in a broken-down Seattle music store.

These are all key moments that fans of the pair have come to love from the game and (if Merced's comments are to be believed) will all be scenes the series will take no time to rush through.

And with some darker moments to come for both Ellie and Dina heading into the rest of the Last of Us Part II story (much of which will be adapted in Season 2), these moments of light will be a welcome respite for fans experiencing this adventure for the first time.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on HBO and Max sometime in April.