Jenna Ortega joins the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside a star-studded lineup of new additions, such as Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci.

After a long road to development, Beetlejuice 2 is set to continue the story of Michael Keaton's titular bio-exorcist as he returns as the potential savior of the Deetz family this time around.

Lydia (Winona Ryder) Deetz and her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega) return to Winter River without knowing the danger that awaits them.

Many of Tim Burton's favorite actors, including Danny DeVito, have been added to the sequel's cast, while some of Burton's frequent collaborators, including Johnny Depp, were left out Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Returning Beetlejuice Cast & Characters

Michael Keaton - Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice, a bio-exorcist/ghost who originally tormented the Deetz family in the first movie and was successfully trapped (again) in the afterlife waiting room.

Beetlejuice is initially out for revenge against Lydia in the sequel for double-crossing him in the first movie.

Lydia promised to marry him if he saved Adam and Barbara (the two ghosts who were the original owners of the Deetz family house), but it did not come to fruition after he was eaten by a sandworm.

In Beetlejuice 2, Lydia needs Beetlejuice's help to save her daughter after being tricked into exchanging her soul with the ghost of a murderer who charmed her in Winter River.

He is also on the run from the afterlife police and his ex-wife who is out to suck his soul.

Keaton is perhaps best known for his role as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) in 1989's Batman. The actor also starred in notable roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Birdman, The Flash, and The Founder.

Winona Ryder - Lydia Deetz

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz, the main protagonist of the first movie.

In Beetlejuice, Lydia befriended the two ghosts, Adam and Barbara, who initially hired Beetlejuice to scare her and her family off their property.

Beetlejuice had shown strong romantic feelings to Lydia in the first film and it even came to a point where they almost got married in the afterlife.

Lydia's return to her childhood home also means that an encounter with her former flame is inevitable. She is even the one who summoned and freed Beetlejuice in the first place.

The sequel sees the pair working together to save Lydia's daughter, Astrid, from an evil ghost named Jeremy who wants to steal her soul in exchange for him getting his life back in the land of the living.

Lydia's strained relationship with Astrid and her work as a psychic mediator are also highlighted in Beetlejuice 2.

Ryder's other iconic roles include playing Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, Jo March in Little Women, and Charlotte Flax in Mermaids.

Catherine O’Hara - Delia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara

Another original cast member who returns in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is award-winning actress Catherine O'Hara. The actress plays Lydia's stepmother, Delia Deetz.

Delia, who now owns an art gallery named The Human Canvas, is reeling from the death of her husband Charles after he is killed by a shark.

She goes back to Winter River with Lydia and Astrid for Charles' funeral.

O'Hara previously appeared in Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Argylle, and Glenn Martin DDS. O'Hara is also set to appear in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.

New Characters Introduced in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Jenna Ortega - Astrid Deetz

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is the newcomer to the world of Beetlejuice. Ortega plays Astrid, Lydia's rebellious and estranged daughter.

While in Winter River, Astrid meets a boy named Jeremy and they start to be romantically entangled with each other. However, Jeremy has far more sinister intentions since he is actually dead and he wants Astrid's soul.

Without knowing about the deal involving soul exchange, Astrid agrees since all she wants is to see her dead father, Richard, in the afterlife. Seeing Jeremy also cements the idea that Astrid can also see ghosts like her mother.

Ortega is a rising star who had prominent roles in Scream, Scream VI, Miller's Girl, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Wednesday.

Astrid's story in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, despite not being in the original film, is "a natural progression" from Beetlejuice.

Justin Theroux - Rory

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux stars as Rory, Lydia's manager-turned-fiance who wants to marry her as soon as possible.

Rory joins the Deetz to mourn the death of Charles. During the funeral, he insensitively asks Lydia to marry him during her favorite holiday: Halloween.

It is later revealed that Rory only wants to marry Lydia for her money and he does not believe that she can see ghosts.

Theroux has over 60 credits to his name, with roles in American Psycho, Your Highness, and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Arthur Conti - Jeremy

Arthur Conti

Arthur Conti is part of Beetlejuice 2's cast as Jeremy, the boy who tricks Astrid into exchanging her soul for his so that he can return to wreak havoc in the land of the living.

He is also aware of the Deetz family history and their ties to Adam and Barbara's house in Winter River.

Jeremy is revealed to be a 23-year-old murderer who killed his parents and later died after falling from his tree house during his escape from the police.

Beetlejuice 2 marks Conti's big-screen debut. His other major acting credit includes a role in House of the Dragon.

Willem Dafoe - Wolf Jackson

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe appears as Wolf Jackson, a law enforcement officer in the afterlife who is in pursuit of Beetlejuice for bringing Lydia to the afterlife, essentially violating one of the codes in the handbook for the deceased.

Wolf is a celebrity who often plays the role of a cop/detective while he is still living. As a frustrated enforcer of the law, Wolf now serves as the head of the afterlife police, essentially living his dream in the land of the dead.

Dafoe is perhaps best known for playing Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor also starred in Inside, Mr. Bean's Holiday, and Aquaman.

Monica Bellucci - Delores

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is part of the sequel's cast as Beetlejuice's ex-wife, Delores, who is wreaking havoc in the afterlife and is in pursuit of him.

Delores is the leader of a soul-sucking death cult who wants Beetlejuice's soul to gain eternal life.

Bellucci is best known for her roles in The Matrix Revolutions, Dear Paris, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Burn Gorman - Father Damien

Burn Gorman

Burn Gorman stars as Father Damien, the priest who presides over the funeral of Charles Deetz. He also agrees to marry Lydia and Rory during Halloween.

Fans may recognize Gorman for his roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Expanse, and Ghosted.

Santiago Cabrera - Richard

Santiago Cabrera

Santiago Cabrera joins the cast of Beetlejuice 2 as Richard. He is Lydia's ex-husband and Astrid's father who died after being eaten by piranhas during an expedition in the Amazon.

Richard swoops in and saves the day after he reunites with Lydia and Astrid in the afterlife.

Cabrera previously appeared in Big Little Lies, Heroes, and The Cleaning Lady.

Danny Devito - The Afterlife Janitor

Danny DeVito

Danny Devito appears in a brief role after playing the afterlife janitor whom Delores killed during the early moments of the movie.

Devito has over 150 credits to his name, with roles in Batman Returns, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Haunted Mansion.

Amy Nuttall - Jane Butterfield

Amy Nuttall

Amy Nuttall plays Jane Butterfield, the insistent realtor who wants to sell the Winter River house as soon as possible.

Nuttall can be seen in Downtown Abbey, Emmerdale Farm, and New Tricks.

Jane Leaney - Jeremy's Mom

Jane Leaney portrays Jeremy's mom whom he murdered before dying at the age of 23.

Leaney's notable credits include Ready Player One, Dolittle, and Silent Witness.

David Ayres - Jeremy's Dad

David Ayres

Jeremy's dad whom he also killed is played by David Ayres.

Ayres is known for his roles in The Bay, Three Little Birds, and The Responder.

Nick Kellington - Bob

Nick Kellington

Nick Kellington brings Bob to life in Beetlejuice 2. Bob serves as Beetlejuice's loyal assistant who covers for him when Delores and the afterlife police is pursuing him.

Kellington has credits in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lovely Little Farm, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Original Beetlejuice Cast Members Not Returning

Alec Baldwin - Adam Maitland

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin portrayed Adam Maitland, the original owner of the "ghost house" in Winter River who tries to scare away the Deetz family, but eventually grows closer with Lydia.

Adam is also the creator of the giant model of the Winter River town. He is nowhere to be found though in the sequel.

Speaking with People, Beetlejuice 2 director Tim Burton explained Baldwin's absence in the sequel, saying that he wanted to craft a new story without the Maitlands:

"I think the thing was for me I didn't want to just tick any boxes. So even though they were such an amazing integral part of the first one, I was focusing on something else."

Baldwin is best known for his roles in Crescent City, The Departed, and It's Complicated.

Geena Davis - Barbara Maitland

Geena Davis

Geena Davis did not return to Beetlejuice 2 as Barbara Maitland, Adam's husband, and Lydia's surrogate ghost parent after the first movie ended.

Davis told People that she understands that bringing Barbara back is an issue since "ghosts don't age" and it would serve as a loophole in the story:

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age. How would they explain that they're older?"

Davis recently appeared as Stacy in Blink Twice. The actress also starred in Grey's Anatomy, A League of Their Own, and The Fly.

Jeffrey Jones - Charles Deetz

Jeffrey Jones

While Charles Deetz appears as a dismembered body in the sequel and is the main reason why Lydia and the others go back to Winter River, Jeffrey Jones did not reprise his role in Beetlejuice 2.

Jones was arrested in 2002, which is why he will not be returning in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Jones starred in Howard the Duck, Amadeus, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice releases in theaters on September 6.