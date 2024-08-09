Jenna Ortega joins the cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as an important character who has ties to the titular mischievous ghost.

After a long road to development, Beetlejuice 2 is set to continue the story of Michael Keaton's titular ghost as he returns to torment the Deetz family led by Lydia (Winona Ryder) and her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to premiere in theaters on September 6.

Every Main Cast Member of Beetlejuice 2

Michael Keaton - Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice, a bio-exorcist/ghost who originally tormented the Deetz family in the first movie and was successfully trapped (again) in the afterlife waiting room.

Beetlejuice is out for revenge against Lydia in the sequel for double-crossing him in the first movie.

Lydia promised to marry him if he saved Adam and Barbara (the two ghosts who were the original owners of the Deetz family house), but it did not come to fruition after he was eaten by a sandworm.

Beetlejuice 2's trailer hints that Lydia needs Beetlejuice's help in saving her daughter from an unknown enemy and it looks like the pair will be involved in an unlikely team-up filled with nostalgia.

Keaton is perhaps best known for his role as Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) in 1989's Batman. The actor also starred in notable roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Birdman, The Flash, and The Founder.

Winona Ryder - Lydia Deetz

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz, the main protagonist of the first movie.

In Beetlejuice, Lydia befriended the two ghosts, Adam and Barbara, who initially hired Beetlejuice to scare her and her family off their property.

Beetlejuice had shown strong romantic feelings to Lydia in the first film and it even came to a point where they almost got married in the afterlife.

Lydia's return to her childhood home also means that an encounter with her former flame is inevitable. She is even the one who summoned and freed Beetlejuice in the first place.

The pair will work together to save Lydia's daughter, Astrid, from the forces of the afterlife.

Ryder's other iconic roles include playing Joyce Byers in Stranger Things, Jo March in Little Women, and Charlotte Flax in Mermaids.

Catherine O’Hara - Delia Deetz

Catherine O’Hara

Another original cast member who will return in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is award-winning actress Catherine O'Hara. The actress plays Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz.

Delia's presence in the sequel suggests that she will likely clash with her daughter, Lydia, over her approach to seeking Beetlejuice's help, especially after what they experienced in the first film.

O'Hara previously appeared in Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Argylle, and Glenn Martin DDS. The actress is also set to appear in HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.

Jenna Ortega - Astrid Deetz

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega is the newcomer to the world of Beetlejuice. The actress plays Astrid, Lydia's rebellious daughter.

Beetlejuice 2's trailer revealed that Astrid is kidnapped by monsters from the afterlife. It is unknown why she is taken away, but Lydia decides to go all-out by calling for Beetlejuice's help.

Ortega is a rising star who had prominent roles in Scream, Scream VI, Miller's Girl, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Wednesday.

Justin Theroux - Rory

Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux stars as Rory, Lydia's husband and Astrid's father in Beetlejuice 2.

Similar to Lydia, Rory can also see Beetlejuice and it appears that he will join the pair's quest to save Astrid despite being scared of the titular ghost.

Theroux has over 60 credits to his name, with roles in American Psycho, Your Highness, and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Arthur Conti - Unknown

Arthur Conti

Not much is known about Arthur Conti's role in Beetlejuice 2, but the actor can be seen in the official trailer speaking with Jenna Ortega's Astrid.

Conti's character is also aware of the Deetz family history and their ties to Adam and Barbara's house.

It's possible that he could serve as Astrid's human love interest in the sequel, which offers a fresh dynamic since Lydia did not have one in the first film.

Beetlejuice 2 marks Conti's big-screen debut. His other major acting credit includes a role in House of the Dragon.

Willem Dafoe - Wolf Jackson

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe appears as Wolf Jackson, a law enforcement officer in the afterlife who appears to be in pursuit of Beetlejuice and his ex-wife.

Dafoe is perhaps best known for playing Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin in 2002's Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor also starred in Inside, Mr. Bean's Holiday, and Aquaman.

Monica Bellucci - Beetlejuice’s Ex-Wife

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is part of the cast as Beetlejuice's ex-wife who appears to be wreaking havoc in the afterlife and is in pursuit of him for unknown reasons.

Bellucci is best known for her roles in The Matrix Revolutions, Dear Paris, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Burn Gorman - Father Damien

Burn Gorman

Burn Gorman stars as Father Damien, the priest who presides over the funeral of Charles Deetz.

Fans may recognize Gorman for his roles in Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Expanse, and Ghosted.

Juliana Yazbeck - Mummy Immigration Officer

Juliana Yazbeck

Juliana Yazbeck plays a mummy immigration officer in the afterlife.

Yazbeck's notable credits include Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Shankaboot.

