Marvel Reveals Best Look at Danny Ramirez's New MCU Falcon, Joaquin Torres, In Cap 4 (Photos)

Empire showed off a brand spanking new image from February’s Captain America: Brave New World which contains Joaquin Torres’ Falcon.

Captain America: Brave New World is poised to push Sam Wilson to the limit as he contends with an unstable, Gamma-infused President Ross and a host of other villains (including the long-forgotten Leader). To make matters worse, a war brews over the discovery of Adamantium in a highly contested region of the globe.

But luckily for Captain America, he will have his own Falcon in the form of Air Force buddy Joaquin Torres.

Fresh Captain America 4 Photo Shows Off Marvel's New Falcon

Empire

Courtesy of Empire, a publicity still from Marvel Studios’ next film Captain America: Brave New World has made its way online.

The image shows Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres, on what looks to be the flight deck of a battleship (Or maybe a helicarrier?) springing into action and all gussied up in their new super suits.

Marvel Studios

As one can see, Joaquin Torres' Falcon suit features a distinct shade of green that closely resembles that of the hero’s comic book counterpart.

While the most recent trailer for Brave New World confirmed that Sam’s helmet is nanotech, Joaquin is carrying his helmet in his hand. This means no fancy, high-tech upgrade for Torres.

Another look at Joaquin’s new Falcon duds were also recently shown in action figure form, by way of the new Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro.

Although they are not visible in the new picture, the mechanical wings in Joaquin’s flight pack are the same ones that Sam used in the first several episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Wilson passed the wings along to Torres after they were damaged in battle and told the young man to "keep 'em."

Mackie’s Sam is also wearing his second Captain America uniform, as seen in Cap 4’s marketing. The new, red-white-and-blue suit was also glimpsed in a Brave New World set photo from 2023.

What Will Torres’s Role Look Like in Brave New World?

As Captain America gears up to take on the Red Hulk whilst also dealing with increasing global tension surrounding the existence of the sought-after metal known as Adamantium (Yes, the same Adamantium that is bonded to Wolverine’s skeleton) where does the Falcon fit into it all?

For starters, it seems like Joaquin Torres will be sticking close to Sam as his loyal partner, much like Sam’s friendship with the original Cap, Steve Rogers.

Given that Torres has an all-new suit, it stands to reason that he’ll get some serious play in Captain America: Brave New World. After all, Marvel would not design and construct the costume for Danny Ramirez to just stand around in.

Trailers for the film have showcased Sam and Joaquin soaring side-by-side around the petrified corpse of the celestial Tiamut from 2021’s Eternals.

He is also seated alongside Sam and Isaiah Bradley at a White House presentation, right before Bradley attacks President Ross.

Beyond that, Torres has not appeared in a ton of other already-shown sequences. But his true function is likely being held onto by Marvel until the movie releases.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.