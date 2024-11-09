Captain America: Brave New World is approaching, which means it is time for the tie-in merchandise to be revealed.

In the fourth film in the fan-favorite Captain America franchise, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will find himself in a high-stakes situation. With the discovery of adamantium, a push from the United States President to re-assemble the Avengers, and several dangerous new villains on the playing field, Sam has his work cut out for him.

Joaquin Torres’ New Falcon Suit Fully Revealed

In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson has relinquished the Falcon codename and passed on the mantle (and the tech) to his replacement, Air Force pal Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). The movie will see Torres step into the role and soar alongside Captain America.

As with most MCU films, Hasbro will produce tie-in merchandise to support Cap 4, primarily through its popular Marvel Legends line of six-inch scale action figures (via MarvelousNews).

The new figures, available for pre-order, include renditions of Captain America, Red Hulk, and Joaquin Torres’s new Falcon. Previously, Torres’s new super suit was seen in promo art, but the figure offers a much better view.

The figure is dressed in Torres’ movie-accurate uniform, which is green and tan in color, reminiscent of the character’s comic look.

Fans may remember that Anthony Mackie’s Sam gifted his mechanical wings to Joaquin in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So, the wings he uses in Brave New World are the same as Sam’s; they were just repainted.

This Marvel Legends offering includes swappable hands, an alternate head with the faceplate retracted, and removable wings, each with a few points of articulation for added poseability.

Torres also comes armed with a Redwing drone. Redwing was first seen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War when Sam commanded it to assist in taking down Brock Rumlow in Lagos. In the comics, Redwing is an actual bird, but the MCU updated the concept.

It’s not known precisely how broad the suit’s wingspan is on the figure (or in the movie, for that matter), but it’s impressive.

What Role Will the New Falcon Play in Brave New World?

With Captain America: Brave New World still a few months out, it’s tough to nail down what part Joaquin Torres’ Falcon will play in the movie.

What is known, though, is that he will be involved in at least one of the film’s major action sequences. He can be seen in the marketing acting as Sam’s wingman as they fly around the petrified, adamantium-laden corpse of the Celestial Tiamut.

Torres is also present when things go wrong during a presentation held by the newly elected President Thaddeus Ross at the White House. In these scenes, Isaiah Bradley, seemingly not in control of his actions, fires at Ross while Sam and Joaquin spring into action.

Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess about the extent of Falcon’s role. It would be easy to assume that the character will also appear in either of the upcoming Avengers movies, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Anthony Mackie-starring Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.