The newest Captain America sequel may still be a little ways off, but fresh looks at some of the film’s characters have surfaced.

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will take charge and wield the shield in Captain America: Brave New World. The fourth film in the Cap franchise follows Sam as he grapples with growing global tension surrounding the game-changing discovery of adamantium.

Cap, Red Hulk and Falcon Get Funko-Fied

All new looks at Funko’s line of Pop! Vinyl figures based on Captain America: Brave New World have leaked online courtesy of @mchd_13 on Instagram).

The Funko assortment can be seen below.

The lineup includes Harrison Ford as both the Red Hulk and President Thaddeus Ross (complete with the famous Ford Finger), Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the new Falcon replacing Sam's version of the hero.

These items likely won’t hit store shelves or even go up for pre-order for at least a couple more months. The reason that some collectors already have the Funkos in-hand could have to do with the rejiggering of Brave New World’s release date. Fans may remember that the film was delayed considerably.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if more Captain America: Brave New World merchandise continued to trickle out into the World Wide Web well ahead of the movie’s release date.

What Roles Will Falcon and Red Hulk Play in Cap 4?

By Captain America: Brave New World’s point in the MCU timeline, President Ritson’s (Dermot Mulroney from 2023’s Secret Invasion) time in the White House has concluded. His replacement is the newly-elected Thaddeus Ross.

Now, Ross will be a very familiar character to devotees, but maybe not a familiar face. Harrison Ford will take over the role of Ross from the late William Hurt, who originated the part in The Incredible Hulk.

It’s unknown what gets Ross from Point A. Normal human man to Point B. giant, red ball of rage, but at some point in Brave New World, President Ross will indeed transform into the Red Hulk.

Falcon’s place in the film, though, is a bit clearer. Joaquin Torres will assume the mantle of the high-soaring hero since the codename has been vacated. Those who watched The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ may recall that Sam gifted Torres his old set of mechanical wings in the series.

The marketing for Cap 4 appears to show Joaquin working alongside Sam as his partner and wingman. A trailer shows the two flying side-by-side in what is sure to be an exciting action sequence.

It’s not currently known if Torres or Ross will have any sort of future in the MCU.

Red Hulk seemingly has the potential to be a one-and-done, but there’s also a lot of story material to mine for the character that could be shown in future projects. Particularly revolving around Thaddeus Ross becoming the very thing he worked for so long to capture: A Hulk.

Plus, ample opportunity exists to plug Joaquin Torres into either of the two upcoming Avengers sequels. But this remains unconfirmed.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.