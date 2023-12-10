Mark Wahlberg has some good news for Uncharted fans.

Wahlberg starred alongside Tom Holland (Nathan Drake) as Victor Sullivan, also known as Sully. The two are as thick as thieves - most times - both originally coming from the incredibly successful and beloved Uncharted gaming franchise from PlayStation.

While a proper sequel to the 2022 movie hasn't been confirmed, producer Charles Roven did say this past summer that the studio was "definitely looking to make another" film in the franchise, which isn't a surprise considering how Uncharted grossed $400 million worldwide on a reported $120 million budget.

Uncharted 2 Script Now Written

Sony Pictures

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting his upcoming film, The Family Plan, Mark Wahlberg confirmed that a sequel to Uncharted is in development and that a script has now been written.

When asked about the prospective sequel, Wahlberg shared that he's aware of different directions for its story before stating that Sully's mustache, which he donned in the first movie's post-credits scene, would make a comeback in the next film:

"I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache."

Wahlberg admitted that he spent some time growing out the facial hair during the 2020 production:

"I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don't know. I just don't have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there's a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous. I admire actors who can wear wigs and prosthetics and makeup and all that stuff. I've successfully worn one prosthetic, but that was long ago..."

He concluded that "if we can make [the sequel] better than the first" movie (which earned a 40% critic approval score and Rotten Tomatoes), then he's "open" to committing to a return:

"When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I'd be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now."

Uncharted's script was written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway; it's unclear if any of them are involved with the developing sequel.

What Could an Uncharted 2 Look Like?

With a script written for Uncharted 2, fans hoping for another film should feel pretty hopeful. But what exactly would another installment look like?

Well, the post-credits tags hint at two major directions the story could take Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's heroes.

For one, there's the person Holland's Nathan Drake was meeting: Gage, a man representing Roman. That name is familiar to many who played the original games because he was the main villain of the first Uncharted game—which sees the crew searching for the fabled El Dorado.

There's also the tease of Nathan's brother Sam being alive and well (relatively speaking) in some faraway prison. Interestingly enough, this story point doesn't actually pop up in the games until the fourth installment.

Whatever Sony Pictures chooses to do next, odds are it'll be a unique blend of both classic and original ideas.

Uncharted is now streaming on Netflix.