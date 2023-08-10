Tom Holland's Uncharted 2 Sequel Gets Exciting Update

Following a successful run at the box office and interest among fans, Sony Pictures could be looking at developing a second film in Tom Holland's Uncharted franchise.

Uncharted hit theaters on February 18, 2022, and amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic that was still largely present around the world at the time, the film ended its run with $401.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Since the movie's release, no official statements regarding any future installments were made, but a recent rumor did suggest that Sony Pictures is trying to sign a deal with lead actor Tom Holland for multiple sequels.

Standing alongside Holland in the 2022 film was veteran actor Mark Wahlberg, who publicly stated that he would be interested in returning for a sequel.

Is Uncharted 2 on the Way?

Sony

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Uncharted producer Charles Roven was asked about the possibility of Sony Pictures developing a sequel to Tom Holland's 2022 video game adaption.

Roven seemed very optimistic with his answer, saying that "[they] are definitely looking to make another one of those."

The Oscar-nominated producer also spoke on how much they enjoyed making the movie and even mentioned how "fans really liked" it:

"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

What Could Uncharted 2 Be About?

Seeing as how the first Uncharted film didn't really follow the premise of any of the video games, it is possible that a sequel would also go its own route.

That isn't a bad thing by any means, and since the games are so popular and loved, it would probably be difficult for Sony to develop a movie that could live up to any of the games from a story perspective.

However, the post-credits scene of the first film featured a man named Gage who works for someone named Roman. This could be the same Roman that is present in the first installment of the video game franchise.

That would mean that the upcoming sequels would actually start to follow the storylines of the games, with Uncharted 2 possibly taking inspiration from Drake's Fortune.

That being said, the mid-credits scene also included a shocking revelation - Nate's brother, Sam Drake, is still alive.

Since Nate and everyone else believed him to be dead, that setup could mean that he will play a significant role in Uncharted 2.

Perhaps he and Sam could reunite just as they did in Uncharted: A Thief's End. In that game, following the two brothers' reunion, they actually team up with one another.

If Uncharted 2 does pay off the mid-credits scene from the first film, the upcoming film could see the two in action side-by-side, which is something that all fans of the games would probably love to see.