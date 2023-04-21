More Nintendo Movies Are Incoming, Confirms Mario Creator

A legendary Nintendo game creator confirmed that there are more movies coming based on the company's biggest franchises.

While the newly released movie The Super Mario Bros. wasn't a smash hit with critics, it did destroy at the box office. Over the long Easter weekend, the movie nabbed $204.6 million domestically.

Then, a week later, the film had the biggest second-weekend performance for any animated film ever—even trumping Disney's Frozen 2, domestically gaining a whopping $87 million domestically.

It looks like this extreme success is only the beginning of Nintendo's big-screen endeavors.

Thanks to Mario, More Nintendo Movies Are Coming

Legendary video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the man behind the likes of Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong, and more, confirmed that thanks to the success of The Super Mario Bros. animated film, more big Nintendo movies are on their way.

While speaking to Japanese news site, Nihon Keizai Shimbun (as reported by My Nintendo News) Miyamoto revealed how there is "no doubt" that he will make another film based on some of Nintendo's biggest franchises.

What Nintendo Film Is Next?

So the big question is, who might be next?

Outside of Mario's immediate world, the biggest and most popular contender would be a Zelda adventure following the iconic Link. Another strong choice would be a Metroid movie, which could give audiences a truly unique sci-fi animated adventure.

A project focusing on Donkey Kong and his kingdom would also be an easy step for Nintendo to make.

Veering back to Mario's world, a spin-off movie for Luigi's Mansion is probably the next project. There are even several moments in the recent film that plays directly off of the vibe of those fan-favorite games.

Then, there's the inevitable proper sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Another entry will likely introduce new characters like Princess Daisy, Wario, or Waluigi.

The post-credits tease from the first movie shows Yoshi hashing from his iconic egg, so he'll no doubt get plenty of action in a hypothetical continuation.

In a perfect world, Nintendo will take these next few years to start building out its big screen universe. Then, they'll blow everyone's mind when they announce a massive Super Smash Bros. animated crossover event film—just imagine the reaction that would get.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.