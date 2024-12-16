Mortal Kombat star Josh Lawson, who plays the fan-favorite character Kano, teased the evolution of his character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2.

While Kano started as a good guy in Mortal Kombat, he eventually turned against Earthrealm after being offered loads of money, with his true loyalty lying in greed.

While Kano thinks things will go his way, they very much do not, and he eventually ends up dying thanks to Jessica McNamee's Sonya stabbing him through the eye with a garden gnome.

Despite his death, it has already been confirmed that Lawson's Kano will return for next year's Mortal Kombat 2 (the story for which is still being developed) and play a key role.

Josh Lawson Teases a Whole New Kano In Mortal Kombat 2

"Prepare Yourselves for Kano 2.0."

While speaking with The Direct’s Russ Milheim and promoting his new series St. Denis Medical, Mortal Kombat 2 star Josh Lawson teased the future of his fan-favorite character Kano.

The Direct: "You're going to be in Mortal Kombat 2, and you're returning as a fan-favorite character, my personal favorite from that first movie. What can you tease about his new role in the sequel and how it might surprise fans?"

Lawson: I can say that in the second 'Mortal Kombat,' Kano has a new chapter in his life, that [chapter] being death. And you know, death alters you. So yeah, prepare yourselves for a Kano 2.0. As we all know, if anyone's a fan of games, Kano's alliances can change at the drop of a hat, and that's certainly true in the second one... [It's going to] keep you on your toes guessing [about] who Kano's kind of siding with.

How Will Kano Return in Mortal Kombat 2?

The biggest question fans still have about Mortal Kombat 2 is how Kano will be brought back from the dead. Well, the answer to that is likely in one key piece of dialogue.

At one point in the film, the movie's antagonist, Shang Tsung, says, “death is just another portal,” indicating that losing one’s life isn't the end. Perhaps Shang Tsung will be the key to Kano getting a new lease on life.

At the very least, many fans are thrilled that he’s coming back at all. Kano quickly became the favorite of many in the first movie, and his death certainly came as a shock.

On top of returning characters, the upcoming sequel will also bring in a heaping handful of new characters.

This includes iconic names from the game series (which just got new finishers earlier this year) such as Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Johnny Cage (Karl Urban), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman).

Mortal Kombat 2 will be released in theaters on October 24, 2025.