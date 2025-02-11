Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Reveals First Look At The Boys’ Karl Urban As Johnny Cage

The Boys' Karl Urban will take up the mantle of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat II, and after some time, an official look at Urban donning the iconic glasses and leather jacket has finally been revealed.

After not appearing in 2021's Mortal Kombat film, Johnny Cage will be featured in Mortal Kombat II. Many fans of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise definitely missed Johnny's witty humor and hand-to-hand combat skills in the first installment, and Urban is sure to bring a certain flair to the role that few possess.

Some actors such as Josh Lawson already teased what to expect from certain characters in Mortal Kombat II, but fans luckily won't have to wait long until the film is released on October 24.

Mortal Kombat 2 Officially Reveals Karl Urban's Johnny Cage

In an official X post, the Mortal Kombat II account finally revealed the first look at The Boys' Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.

The image the film's account posted wasn't a traditional still or promotional image. Instead, an in-universe movie poster for a film titled Uncaged Fury showed off Urban as Johnny Cage playing in a movie.

For those who need a refresher, Johnny Cage is an action movie star who has played in dozens of movies within the Mortal Kombat franchise. Therefore, the image of Urban's version of the character is meant to look just like a real movie poster.

In the poster, Johnny Cage is wearing his iconic sunglasses, which Johnny wears at nearly all times he is present in the video game series.

He is also wearing a white t-shirt and leather jacket in the poster, which is a bit different from how he normally appears. Many have grown accustomed to seeing Johnny wear a long-sleeved shirt and vest in a lot of the games.

Johnny Cage

Urban's version of the character will likely don the vest at some point in Mortal Kombat II (which will apparently have an unexpected story) when he is not in costume for Uncaged Fury.

Which Other New Characters Will Be in Mortal Kombat 2?

2021's Mortal Kombat included a lot of iconic characters, but some (such as Johnny Cage) were absent. However, it has already been confirmed that Johnny Cage won't be the only new character present in the upcoming film.

For example, Shao Khan (Martyn Ford), Queen Sindel (Ana Thu Nguyen), King Jerrod (Desmond Chiam), Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), Jade (Tati Gabrielle), and Quan Chi (Damon Herriman) will all be joining Cage as new characters in the sequel.

Those actors and characters will be joining already established names such as Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

Mortal Kombat II will be released in theaters on October 24.