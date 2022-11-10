Dave Bautista Reacts to Netflix's Gears of War Announcement With Suit-Up Video

MCU actor Dave Bautista threw his name in the ring for a part in the upcoming Netflix Gears of War movie, following fervent fan casting.

The streamer recently announced that a live-action film based on the Xbox franchise is in the works (along with an animated series), and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been a popular choice for the lead role of Marcus Fenix.

Bautista has started to build up quite the resume in Hollywood since first appearing as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, taking roles in films like Dune, the forthcoming Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

And with Bautista's tenure in the MCU seemingly coming to an end very soon, it would make sense for him to jump on another franchise on the up-and-coming.

Dave Bautista Wants to be Marcus Fenix

In a video posted on his official Twitter page, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista made his pitch for the role of Marcus Fenix in the upcoming Gears of War film from Netflix.

In the post, Bautista tweeted "I can’t make this any easier," along with a video of him putting on some trooper armor made famous in the Xbox game series.

This comes mere days after Netflix revealed the streamer is working on a live-action film and animated series based on the Gears of War franchise.

From Guardians to Gears

So now that it is known that Dave Bautista is actually up for joining the Gears of War movie, it feels like only a matter of time before it happens. When it comes to fan casting Marcus Fenix, Bautista is easily the number one choice.

Other names that have come up are Vin Diesel and John Cena, but Bautista has been the dream Gears movie lead long before there was news of anything officially even happening.

As for if Netflix would jump at the chance to cast the former WWE star in the upcoming blockbuster... well, it feels like they would.

Bautista has shown his passion for the source material, something that worked when the big N was casting one of these big-budget video game adaptions before.

Just look at the DCU's Henry Cavill! Cavill showed how much he loves the Witcher games and books, and that surely played into his getting the lead role in Netflix's Witcher series.

So, if Dave Bautista is game for a Gears of War more (or two), then Netflix would be smart to bring him in.

Bautista can next be seen in this month's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.