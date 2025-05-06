Elden Ring Movie First Details Revealed, And It Sounds Perfect (Rumor)

A film adaptation of Elden Ring reportedly found its director and studio, and fans will be pleased to learn that these first details sound absolutely perfect. After Elden Ring took the video game world by storm and won multiple awards (including Game of the Year at The Game Awards), rumors suggested that a feature film was in early development based on the video game. Co-writer George R.R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire) added fuel to those reports in February after revealing there were discussions of making an Elden Ring movie.

According to Nexus Point News, Alex Garland is attached to direct the Elden Ring movie and will partner with A24. The report also detailed that it will be Garland's next film and will go into production sometime in 2026. Many will find Garland perfect for the role due to his successful filmography, which spans multiple genres. A24 also seems like the perfect studio to be attached to the project, as some of its other films center around similar elements that Elden Ring is known for.

Garland has written and directed widely successful films such as Civil War, Annihilation, and Ex Machina. Garland has collaborated with A24 on multiple occasions (Warfare, Civil War, and Men), which only furthers the notion that the Elden Ring movie is in good hands. It is worth mentioning that Nexus Point News did take down the article on its website roughly one hour after breaking the news, but it is unclear why.

Alex Garland / Elden Ring

The Elden Ring video game is a high fantasy story set in a world known as the Lands Between. It follows a Tarnished, who is a warrior trying to collect Great Runes and piece together the Elden Ring. No further details regarding the Elden Ring film have been revealed yet.

Why Alex Garland and A24 Are Perfect for Elden Ring

Elden Ring

After George R.R. Martin detailed that there were active talks of developing an Elden Ring film, many game fans were more than excited. However, these are the first substantial details that have been attached to the project. Many will find Garland the perfect choice to direct the film, with A24 being just as perfect to produce and distribute it.

Garland's resume speaks for itself. He has written and directed multiple films that have found success in different genres, meaning that he is more than capable of directing a fantasy film with horror and drama elements. As mentioned, Garland is credited as the writer for films like 28 Days Later, Ex Machina, Annihilation, Civil War (read more about Civil War and its groundbreaking story here), and Warfare. He has directed all of the mentioned projects as well, aside from 28 Days Later.

Although Civil War is set in a dystopian future on Earth, Garland proved in that film that he has what it takes to bring necessary Elden Ring elements to life. Elden Ring is set in an entirely fictional world, but it is not at the height of its power, as the Elden Ring has been broken apart, and life as characters knew it was turned upside down, which is quite similar to Civil War.

Anyone familiar with A24 will know that its style perfectly matches what fans would expect from Elden Ring. The studio has distributed and produced multiple movies that deal with artistic horror and psychological horror, which are both categories that Elden Ring fits perfectly into.

Essentially, Elden Ring is a fantasy drama with horror aspects. It is hard to imagine a better director/studio combination to take on an adaptation of it than Alex Garland and A24.