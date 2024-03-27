With A24's anticipated Civil War arriving in theaters on April 12, the question is when will audiences be able to watch the film digitally at home?

Written and directed by Alex Garland, Civil War follows a team of modern-day journalists, led by Kirsten Dunst, who struggle to travel across the United States during an escalating Second American Civil War.

The film premiered at South by Southwest in March to rave reviews and ultimately added to speculation of when the film becomes available for streaming.

Civil War 2024 Movie's Path to a Digital Release

A24

While Civil War is still days away from arriving in theaters, A24's recent timelines between its movie's theatrical and digital release offer a few projections.

For instance, Priscilla, which first premiered in theaters on October 27, 2023, became available on digital 49 days later on December 15, 2023.

The Zone of Interest, however, took 67 days from its December 15, 2023 debut to begin streaming at home on February 20, 2024.

Falling somewhere in the middle is The Iron Claw as its screen-to-digital timeline spanned 53 days having released theatrically on December 22, 2023, and ultimately arriving on digital on February 13, 2024.

In light of A24's recent track record, and since Civil War premieres on April 12, 2024, the earliest audiences should expect a digital release is May 31.

However, if the film follows a similar timeline as award-season darling, The Zone of Interest, it may take until June 18 before the studio's modern-day take on a war between the states becomes available to watch at home.

When and Where Will Civil War Begin Streaming?

Due to A24's deal with Max (formerly HBO Max), Civil War will drop on Max following its theatrical run and digital home release.

But when exactly will that happen?

The most recent A24 film to begin streaming is Sofia Coppola's Priscilla which took 119 days from its theatrical premiere to begin its streaming service run.

Therefore, if Civil War follows a similar trajectory, its potential streaming release falls somewhere around August 2024, and specifically, August 9, if 119 days is A24's preferred timeline window.

Audiences may have a better idea once The Zone of Interest and The Iron Claw begin streaming to see if A24 has a pattern in store.

But again, any preconceived plans or projected dates hinge on the opening weeks of Civil War's box office performance.

Civil War arrives in theaters on Friday, April 12.

