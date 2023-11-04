Here's every major character and actor in the new Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla.

Following the success of last year's Elvis, Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola takes a new look into Elvis Presley's life with 2023's Priscilla.

The biographical flick will instead turn the spotlight to Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley, in an adaptation of her memoirs, Elvis and Me. The real-life Priscilla herself serves as an executive producer.

Every Major Character & Actor in 2023's Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla Presley

Cailee Spaeny

Unlike last year's Oscar-nominated Elvis, Priscilla is very much the tale of his young wife Priscilla Presley, who will be played by Cailee Spaeny. The movie will follow her journey from meeting Elvis at just 14 years old, leading through their troubled marriage, pregnancy, and divorce.

The real-life Priscilla Presley is still alive and well today at 78 years old, having had a career as a successful businesswoman and actress.

The 25-year-old Spaeny has previously appeared in Mare of Easttown, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and The First Lady. She will soon join the Alien universe in the next entry in the franchise, Alien: Romulus, which will be released in 2024.

Jacob Elordi - Elvis Presley

Jacob Elordi

The tale of Priscilla Presley wouldn't be complete without her legendary singing husband Elvis Presley, and taking on that role this time around after Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated performance is Jacob Elordi.

At 26 years old, Elordi is just two years older than Elvis was in real life when he met Priscilla. The pair would go on to marry in 1967 when he was 32, and she was 21 before his passing at the young age of 42.

The Australian star is best known for his role in Euphoria as Nate Jacobs, along with having played Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. He was also a rumored contender to play the DCU's Superman before David Corenswet was cast.

Dagmara Domińczyk - Ann Beaulieu

Dagmara Domińczyk

As Priscilla follows the journey of Presley through the years, her mother Ann Beaulieu will be an important player in the saga.

Ann was left widowed and as a single mother following a fatal plane crash that killed her older husband before she later remarried to U.S. Air Force Officer Paul Beaulieu - neither of whom approved of her relationship with Elvis.

She will be played by Polish-America actress Dagmara Domińczyk, who has had roles in Succession, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Insidious: The Red Door.

Ari Cohen - Paul Beaulieu

Ari Cohen

Following the death of Priscilla's birth father, her mother would remarry to U.S. Air Force Officer Paul Beaulieu, who would go on to adopt and raise her as his.

Ari Cohen will bring Beaulieu to life for Priscilla, with some of his past roles coming across Designated Survivor, It, and iZombie.

Raine Monroe Boland & Emily Mitchell - Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis and Priscilla's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, will be born and grow up across the years in which the movie will take place, requiring multiple young actresses to achieve.

She was born exactly nine months after the wedding of her two parents, but they, unfortunately, separated by the time Lisa Marie turned five.

Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell will play Lisa Marie at ages three and five, respectively, with the former making her acting debut while the latter has already featured in Ghosts and Women Talking.

Tim Post - Vernon Presley

Elvis' father, Vernon Presley, long had difficulty keeping a job to support his family, leaving them reliant on various support programs. As a result of his financial difficulties, he would even go to jail for forging a check in 1937.

Post has featured previously in the Marvel universe as a U.S. Army General in X-Men: Days of Future Past, and he joined the DC world on television as Arthur Holmwood/Raven Mask in Titans.

Stephanie Moore - Dee Presley

Vernon Presley's second wife and Elvis' stepmother, Dee Presley, will be played by Stephanie Moore. The couple met after the superstar had found his singing fame, but he never exactly grew close to his new stepmother.

53-year-old Canadian actress Moore has previously appeared in Degrassi: Next Class, Warehouse 13, and Heroes: Reborn.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll - Alan "Hog Ears"

Alan "Hog Ears" was one of Elvis Presley's closest friends who worked for him for many years as a member of the "Memphis Mafia" - a nickname given to those who worked closest to the popular singer over the years.

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll will play "Hog Ears" for Priscilla, with some of his past credits including Ghosts, BlackBerry, and Kim's Convenience.

Luke Humphrey - Terry West

Terry West was actually the one to invite Priscilla to the party where she would meet her husband-to-be, Elvis, in the role played by Luke Humphrey.

Humphrey has previously had roles in Jason Momoa's See, Star Trek: Discovery, and the TV adaptation of Taken.

Lynne Griffin - Grandma "Dodger"

Minnie Mae Hood Presley, nicknamed by Elvis as "Dodger," was the grandmother of the legendary singer who would tragically outlive her grandson, passing away three years after him in 1980.

Elvis' grandmother will be played by 71-year-old Lynee Griffin, whose past credits include Ginny & Georgia and Seven Veils.

Dan Beirne - Joe Esposito

Joe Esposito was a close friend and Elvis' road manager, and in the years since the singer's passing, he has gone on to become one of the highest authorities on the performer, authoring several books.

Canadian actor Beirne recently featured in The Boys spin-off Gen V as Social Media Jeff while also previously appearing in The Handsmaid's Tale.

Olivia Barrett - Alberta Holman

Alberta Holman was the maid, housekeeper, and cook to Elvis, with whom the singer was rather close during his life.

Barrett has past credits for minor roles in Titans and Designated Survivor.

Dan Abramovici - Jerry Schilling

Jerry Schilling is a talent manager who had a close association with Elvis as a member of the Memphis Mafia. Some of his other major clients over the years have included the Beach Boys and Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Dan Abramovici previously picked up several awards for his romcom Ben's at Home, on which he served as writer and the titular lead.

R Austin Ball - Larry Geller

One of Elvis' most iconic features came from his hair, and Larry Geller was the personal hairstylist who brought that to life while also being something of a spiritual advisor to the singer.

Some of R Austin Ball's past credits include Warehouse 13 and The End of Sex.

Evan Annisette - Mike Stone

Mike Stone was a karate figher and stunt choreographer who, thanks to an idea from Elvis, ended up training his wife, Priscilla.

Evan Annisette will play Stone in Priscilla following past performances as minor characters in Locke & Key, The Expanse, and more.

Priscilla is playing now in theaters.